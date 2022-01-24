BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Bid to prevent oil slick reaching Gulf of Thailand shore

BANGKOK: The Marine Department and Royal Thai Navy are trying to prevent oil leaking from a sunken tanker from reaching the coastline in Chumphon and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces.

accidentsenvironmentmarinewildlifetransport
By Bangkok Post

Monday 24 January 2022, 09:15AM

An oil slick off the Chumphon coast in the Gulf of Thailand is seen from a Royal Thai Navy plane yesterday (Jan 23).

The department worked with the Tor 114 patrol boat and navy aircraft to contain an oil slick off Chomphon by deploying booms and using a solvent on Saturday night (Jan 22), reports the Bangkok Post.

Deputy Transport Minister Athirat Rattanaseth said yesterday that oil was drifting towards the coast in Pathiu district of Chumphon and three neighbouring districts of Prachuap Khiri Khan to the north: Bang Saphan Noi, Bang Saphan and Thap Sakae.

The Transport Ministry oversees the department.

The oil leaked from the Por Andaman 2, which sank on Saturday night while anchored about 24 nautical miles off Muang district of Chumphon. The tanker, belonging to Thai Laemthong Fishery Oil Trade Co based in Samut Prakan and with six crew on board, was carrying 500,000 litres of diesel oil when it sank to a depth of 50 metres.

Mr Athirat said all crew members were rescued by another ship, but the stricken tanker could not be salvaged due to strong winds and rough seas.

Navy spokesman Vice Adm Pokkrong Monthatphalin said the slick was about 10 kilometres long and moving in a northerly direction. He was concerned that more diesel might leak from the vessel.

Each unit of the navy has been instructed to support the Marine Department’s clean-up efforts and retrieve the sunken ship, as well as warn residents about the oil spill, he said.

Thai Laemthong Fishery Oil Trade Co Ltd, owner of the sunken ship, has been notified about the incident and is prepared to help clean up the spill, he said.

After the spillage is cleaned, the company must be ready to retrieve the sunken ship and work with the navy to check the safety of its other vessels, he said.

An initial probe showed strong winds and rough waters caused the ship’s flooding, he said, adding the crew failed to pump the water out and the ship sank, leaking diesel oil in the area. As diesel oil is light and thin, it can naturally decompose, he said.

Kurt | 24 January 2022 - 21:13:57 

If it is diesel oil, just light it. What burns in open water not reach coast line. Many times elsewhere succesfully done.

 

Phuket community
Alcohol hours to be extended to 11pm

Omicron cases are not Delta cases. A world of difference. Omicron is a help to get immunity if we g...(Read More)

Alcohol hours to be extended to 11pm

With a reported 500 cases a day in Phuket, it is likely taht this extension will be short lived...(Read More)

Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

Like laws in smart countries dictate, tankers, heavy truck, big busses should have speed limiters an...(Read More)

Thailand’s corruption standing slides

In all corrupt countries the general population remains poor. They should teach that given fact in s...(Read More)

Thailand’s corruption standing slides

Too many people feed corruption especially around all dealings with Immigration Offices some even th...(Read More)

Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

Drunk drivers driving unregistered & uninsured vehicles on AU roads are covered by compulsory in...(Read More)

Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

Were both drivers blood alcohol & methamphetamine tested immediately after the crash which woul...(Read More)

Expert says fourth shot ‘not needed yet’

Finally, now also in Thailand the light start shining about over-vaccination nonses, I wrote yester...(Read More)

Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

@Pooliekev, please no drama/crocedile tears. A man in posession of full senses drove a tanker at TO ...(Read More)

Thailand’s corruption standing slides

No need to comment on this article. Every person in this country, local and foreign, know how bad th...(Read More)

 

