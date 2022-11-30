Pro Property Partners
Bid for Phuket to host Expo 2028 delivered to BIE General Assembly

PHUKET: Thailand has delivered its second presentation to the Bureau of International Exposition (BIE) in its bid to host the World Specialsed Expo, branded under a campaign ‘Phuket Expo 2028’.

economicstourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 30 November 2022, 11:21AM

Phuket Youth Ambassador Ananda Lakkhana take centre stage at the Expo 2028 presentation bid in Paris on Monday (Nov 28). Photo: Phuket Info Center

The presentation was delivered at an event at Palais des congrès de Paris in France on Monday (Nov 28), with Phuket Youth Ambassador Ananda Lakkhana taking centre stage.

“Thailand reiterates its readiness to propose to host the Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand to BIE members,” said an official report of the presentation, delivered to 170 countries during the event, which served as the 171st BIE General Assembly.

“Thailand has emphasized its readiness to bid as host of Thailand in all dimensions since the beginning. Confidence in the name of the Thai government was through a video presenting the Prime Minister’s message, emphasising Thailand’s readiness to become an international platform, ready to build cooperation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals of Thailand and the United Nations (UNSDGs) in line with the BCG [Bio-Circular-Green economic] Model through holding Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand,” the report said.

Wichawat Isaraphakdi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and team leader of the bid, assured the BIE member countries that holding Phuket Expo 2028 would bring significant, concrete, benefits  to the world community and “especially as a platform for change to create cooperation at the policy level and inspire the new generation.”

The presentation emphasised to the BIE and member countries “Thailand’s position in creating standardised indicators. quality of life living together in balance (Harmony Index) and driving the concept of sustainable care for the world through key campaigns, Planet Care Practice and Nature First Mindset, to lead consumption and sustainable production.”

Also present was Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayudhya, Director of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), a key proponent for Phuket hosting the Expo 2028.

Mr Chiruit emphasized the importance of holding the event under the concept of “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity”, which reflects the policy and intention of the TCEB “by giving importance to issues that the world faces together in all dimensions, especially the issues of People, Planet and Prosperity, which are factors that will affect the creation of a sustainable future (Sustainable Living).”

Yossaphon Boonsom, a representative from the group of architects tasked with designing the main expo event area, presented how the event space was designed under the concept of “Flow of Nature”, and to maintain as much green space as possible, “using nature-friendly technology to develop the space.”

Thai Residential

The goal of the Specialized Expo is to be a Carbon Neutral Pilot Project, Mr Yossaphon said.

Phuket Youth Ambassador Ananda Lakkhana, 12 years old, was the youngest presenter at the event, representing the what officials called the “Future Generation”, who “are aware of the problems of the world that arise and is represented in showing the power of the new generation to grow and ready to drive and build a global community together”, said the report.

In closing, the official report of the presentation delivered the same blanket statement of confidence in Phuket’s preparedness to host the event that is repeated with every report by state news agencies of the bid to host Expo 2028.

“Thailand believes that holding Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand in Phuket. which is a city ready to be a role model for sustainable living, will benefit all levels, emphasising. Thailand hosting this event will be the first time [the event would be held] in Southeast Asia and South Asia. It will be a chance for participants to connect, with the dynamics of the region growing rapidly,” the report said.

“And more importantly, if Thailand is chosen to host the Specialized Expo, Thailand will be a space for countries to present innovations driving society sustainably forward. It is a platform for cooperation and sharing between countries in all dimensions, especially the use of space after the event.to become a global health center in accordance with the original development plan of the project and as approved by the Cabinet,” the report concluded.

Video highlights of the presentation can be seen here.

Not mentioned in the official report of the presentation was that Thailand stands to gain a B39.357 billion boost to its GDP by Phuket hosting the event, which is expected to create more than 110,000 jobs.

Further, the government expects a B9.512bn increase in income from tax collection due to the boost in economic activities the expo would bring, with TCEB Director Mr Chiruit earlier this year pointing out that the return on investment (ROI) on hosting the event was “as high as nine times”.

