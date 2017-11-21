The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Bhutanese man crushed by 22-wheeler juggernaut

PHUKET: A 27-year-old Bhutanese man died when he was crushed under the wheels of a 22-wheeled truck and trailer near the notorious Kho En curve in Mai Khao, northern Phuket, early this morning (Nov 21).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 21 November 2017, 12:19PM

The accident occurred at about 6am, Capt Tanom Thongpen of the Tha Chatchai Police confirmed to The Phuket News.

Rescue workers form the Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) rushed to the scene on the southbound lanes of Thepkrasattri Rd in Ban Ao Tu Khun, just before the Kho En curve, to find the remains of 27-year-old Bhutan national Kresang Tinley in the middle of the road.

Mr Kresang had been travelling with 30-year-old Amarin Thanchiangpin, from Udon Thani, on a motorbike that was struck by a 22-wheeled truck and trailer that was parked by the side of the road. The driver did not flee the scene.

Mr Amarin escaped with minor injuries, said Capt Tanom.

Both Mr Amarin and the remains of Mr Kresang were taken to Thalang Hospital, confirmed Capt Tanom.

However, Capt Tanom said he had yet to learn details of how the incident occurred.

British International School, Phuket

Mr Kresang and Mr Amarin were both wearing black shirts, Capt Tanom said.

“It was early morning and still fairly dark, so CCTV footage is unclear right now as to showing who was driving the motorbike,” he said.

“I will have to question the injured man, who is currently in hospital,” he added.

Capt Tanom confirmed that he had already questioned the truck driver, who said the motorbike carrying the two men just cut across in front of him.

“That appears to be what happened in the CCTV. However, we will wait until questioning Mr Amarin before deciding on any charges,” Capt Tanom said.

 

 
