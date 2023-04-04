Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bezzecchi claims maiden MotoGP win in rain-lashed Argentina

Bezzecchi claims maiden MotoGP win in rain-lashed Argentina

MOTO GP: Marco Bezzecchi claimed a maiden MotoGP win at the rain-lashed Argentina Grand Prix on Sunday (Apr 2), also delivering a first victory for a Ducati team owned by motorcycling legend and seven-time elite class champion Valentino Rossi.

Tuesday 4 April 2023, 08:44AM

Victory charge: Marco Bezzecchi on his way to a maiden triumph at the Argentina MotoGP. Photo: AFP

Victory charge: Marco Bezzecchi on his way to a maiden triumph at the Argentina MotoGP. Photo: AFP

Italian rider Bezzecchi finished ahead of Frenchman Johann Zarco with Alex Marquez, who started on pole position, rounding out an all-Ducati podium.

“Normally I’m not very good when it rains, but today the sensations were incredible," said the Italian.

Bezzecchi, 24, also took a nine-point lead in the overall standings after world champion Francesco Bagnaia, the winner of last weekend’s season-opener in Portugal, crashed off the circuit on lap 17 of the 25-lap race.

He was running in second place at the time before recovering to finish in 16th. However, such a lowly position meant he leaves Argentina without a point.

“This kind of crash is difficult to explain, I was in the same position, I had the same speed, the same angle as the previous lap and I crashed. I was maybe on the limit, I was fighting for the podium,” said Bagnaia.

Bezzecchi had started in second place on the grid but swept past Marquez on the opening lap and was rarely troubled to take the chequered flag by 4.085sec.

South African KTM rider Brad Binder, who won the sprint race on Saturday after starting from 15th place on the grid, was 17th and last on Sunday after a fall on the opening lap.

Zarco who had started from sixth on the grid said he was “quite satisfied” with his performance which moved him up to third in the standings, 15 points behind Bezzecchi.

“This is a circuit where we have good grip in the wet,” said Zarco.

The top 10 on Sunday was rounded out by Franco Morbidelli, Jorge Martin, Jack Miller, 2022 world champion Fabio Quartararo, Luca Marini, Alex Rins and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Former world champion Joan Mir missed Sunday’s race due to injuries suffered in the sprint.

“After a morning medical check, Joan Mir was declared unfit for the Argentina GP by MotoGP and circuit medical staff due to cranial and cervical trauma,” Honda said.

The Spaniard, who won the MotoGP title in 2020, crashed in the opening lap on Saturday.

During medical tests he experienced feelings of nausea and dizziness and will now return to Europe and prepare for the Grand Prix of the Americas at Austin.

Honda were already missing six-time world champion Marc Marquez, injured in the season-opener in Portugal.

Mir’s absence reduced the usual 22-rider grid on Sunday to 17 with Marquez, Enea Bastianini, Spanish veteran Pol Espargaro and Miguel Oliveira all nursing injuries from Portimao.

Sunday’s Moto2 race in Argentina was won by Tony Arbolino with Alonso Lopez and Jake Dixon filling out the podium.

Moto 3 honours went to Japan’s Tatsuki Suzuki with Diogo Moreira fending off Andrea Migno at the line for second place.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Newcastle up to third after beating Man Utd as Chelsea sack Potter
Verstappen wins again despite late-race chaos
Man City thrash Liverpool but Jesus keeps Arsenal eight points clear
Verstappen on pole after Perez crash
No joking around as Premier League enters crunch period
Young Phuket golfer continues her ascent
Polking says Thais good enough to meet top Asians
IOC backs return of Russian athletes as individuals
McTominay stars as Scotland down Spain, Croatia see off Turkey
Pornpawee captures 2nd World Tour title in Basel
Bagnaia avoids Marquez mayhem to win MotoGP opener in Portugal
Conte leaves Tottenham ‘by mutual agreement’
Nelson Piquet fined for racist blast at Hamilton
Supermom Allycia defends ONE Atomweight Muay Thai title
Thailand makes AFC Beach Soccer history

 

Phuket community
Kidnappers flee after killing female Chinese student

Lot more to this story like why not call police instead of the faculty? Does this woman's deat...(Read More)

Chinese Christians detained in Bangkok

Again, special for Dek, see how China, that occypied illegal Tibet, handles Buddhism there. The Dala...(Read More)

Police target rental companies taking public parking spaces

same thing with tuk tuks parked at north end of Kata beach , its not designated as taxi parking but...(Read More)

‘Don’t judge me on my oratory’: Prawit

Theodore Roosevelt, a past U. S. President agreed with Prawit when he said "Speak softly, but ...(Read More)

Police target rental companies taking public parking spaces

It's reassuring to learn that the authorities want to pursue parking criminals and not waste res...(Read More)

Police target rental companies taking public parking spaces

A freelancer could take photos while she's working for extra income! She could then post the vid...(Read More)

Police target rental companies taking public parking spaces

Would a falang need a work permit to walk around taking thousands of photos and getting the rewards?...(Read More)

‘Lovable rogue’ Aussie expat ‘Diver’ passes away

We are going to miss you Diver...(Read More)

‘Don’t judge me on my oratory’: Prawit

Joe Biden? Oh, sorry, you mean Prawit Wongsuwan....(Read More)

Officials clarify Phuket metered taxi fares

@Kurt. Right, there's two. Where are the other 29,998 from last weeks tourists? Under the 'd...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Ixina Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Pacific Prime Thailand
Phuket Property
Pro Property Partners
Laguna Phuket 2023

 