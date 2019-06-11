THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Beware snakes on the move in rainy season, warns official

PHUKET: Following heavy rain over the weekend, the Chief of the Natural and Wildlife Education Centre at the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area in Thalang has warned residents to beware snakes on the move to reach dry areas – namely in and around houses.

animalsweatherSafety
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 11 June 2019, 09:54AM

Four hefty pythons were caught in just a handful of days. Photo: Natural and Wildlife Education Centre, Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area



Pongchart Chouehorm said that yesterday (June 10) four hefty pythons were delivered to his centre at the wildlife reserve. The pythons weighed 13.8kg, 15kg, 17.2kg and 19.6kg

All four had been caught in recent days, he added.

“All four have been handed over to the Phang Nga Wildlife Breeding Center,” Mr Pongchart told The Phuket News Thai-language sister newspaper Khao Phuket. (See story here.)

Mr Pongchart warned people to be aware of reptiles and poisonous animals during rainy season, and urged residents to keep their homes clean and tidy.

“Due to the continuing rain lately, pythons might come out to find food in areas around people’s homes, such as rats, which also come out to eat discarded food scattered here and there,” he said.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“The reason that the number of pythons is increasing is because the number of natural predators that prey on them has decreased,” Mr Pongchart explained.

“So the important thing is for residents to keep areas around their homes clean and cut the grass in order to not attract wild animals. Residents should make sure their garbage is kept properly in order to keep away rats, which are python’s food,” he said.

“One more thing is to watch out for your pets, such as chickens and ducks. Residents should make good areas for them to be safe from predators such as pythons,” added Mr Pongchart.

People who see a dangerous reptile or poisonous animal inside or around their home are urged to call the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation at 076-355301 (24 hours).

Alternatively, people living in the Chalong area can call the Phuket Ruamjai Rescue Foundation, which is based on Soi Ta-iad. Tel: 098-7045345. (See story here.)

 

 

