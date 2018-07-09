CHIANG RAI: The head of the rescue operation to evacuate 12 boys and their coach from Tham Luang cave yesterday (July 8) said the operation had been successful so far, but the task will not be completed until the last person arrives at the cave entrance.

Monday 9 July 2018, 09:27AM

An ambulance leaves the Tham Luang cave area with one of the four boys extracted by divers yesterday from the complex in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park. Photo: AFP

The rescue operation has been put on hold until today while compressed air tanks are replaced.

Narongsak Osotthanakorn confirmed during a press briefing that four of the stranded party had been rescued and sent to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital.

Three were boys on the football team and the fourth was their coach, Ekapol Chantawong, 25. He was reportedly among the first extracted because he was in the worst conditions because he had given the boys his share of the group’s meagre food supply before they were found.

The remaining nine boys are still at the location where divers had found them about 500 metres from the so-called Pattaya Beach. All four of those rescued yesterday were safe, he said.

The Thai Navy Seals said in a Facebook post just before 10pm yesterday, “Tonight, we can sleep well”, as the Day 1 rescue operation came to a close. “Hooyah,” the post concludes, in the tradition of the Marines.

Earlier reports said three had already reached Chamber 3, the main base for divers inside the camp.

Rescuers had expected the first boys to come out around 9pm – but the first emerged at 5:40pm.

“The operation today (Sunday) was more successful than we earlier expected,” he said.

He said the next phase of the operation will resume in between 10 and 20 hours – probably late Monday morning or afternoon – as rescuers have to replaced empty compressed air tanks and perform other maintenance on the rescue system.

“Today was the best situation – in terms of the children’s health, water and our rescue readiness,” said Mr Narongsak, now governor of Phayao province but still head of the joint command centre coordinating the rescue.

“Four have been brought out from the cave site. Four have been rescued. We consider that a great success.”

He said the operation, which was launched Sunday at 10am, had proceeded hours faster than expected. “It has been our masterpiece work,” he said.

“Our job is not completely done,” Mr Narongsak said. “We will have to do the next mission as successfully as the one we did today. The rest of the kids are in the same spot.”

It had been assumed that the four extracted yesterday were boys, but it emerged that the fourth person taken out was the coach, Mr Ekapol. A rescuer said they have been ordered to be ready to resume the operation at 8am today.

The Royal Thai Navy Seals also confirmed that yesterday’s mission was over. “Good night and have a sweet dream. @Hooyah,” the unit posted in a message on their Facebook page.

Mr Narongsak – now the governor of Phayao province – said 90 divers, 50 of them foreigners, had taken part in yesterday’s operation starting at 10am.

Mr Narongsak said yesterday morning that the boys and their coach were physically and mentally strong enough to dive their way out of Tham Luang. Their parents agreed to the decision, he added.

The boys, ranging in age from 11 to 16, are members of the Mu Pa Academy Mae Sai football club.

They and their coach, Ekapol Chantawong, 25, were trapped inside Tham Luang cave by floodwaters after entering on June 23.