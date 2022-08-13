Best of Patong Rotary

Tengoku British International School, Phuket
We, the Rotarians of the Rotary Club of Patong Beach, are heading into our new Rotary Year 2022-2023 with many new exciting projects. We are as colourful as the island of Phuket and our club has grown by 40% in the past year alone.

Community
By The Phuket News

Sunday 14 August 2022, 01:30PM

We are the only English-speaking club on this island. Despite our work for the local communities our number one goal is to have a lot of fun while gathering every Tuesday either at FourPoints by Sheraton Patong or for our special Rotary dinners anywhere on the island to explore great food places.

Our public meetings are open for everyone to join, a great way to connect with club members. Since we come from 16 different countries, we combine a lot of knowledge, special ideas and positive vibes. 

Our new President Best Wanamakok is a veteran Rotarian, who was the Club President back in 2011-2012 and is now leading the club one more time. Being a Thai national he also builds the bridges to the many other clubs and the local communities to leverage our impact.

One of our signature projects has been the swim program. As every day more than two children drown in Thailand, we employ qualified swimmers to teach kids basic survival skills to prevent drowning. As well, we meet up every other week at one of our homes to cook meals for communities in need.

We also welcome friends of the club to join in, a great project to connect each other and to make contact to the underprivileged population, which we also like to support further in promoting entrepreneurship to the people: how much better could we create an impact than to help communities to be sustainable themselves.

CBRE Phuket

An exciting new project this year is the procurement of a special sailing boat for disabled people. Being limited should not exclude anyone from society and we believe that this will be an excellent opportunity to do more water sports around Phuket.

In the calendar section of The Phuket News, people can follow our club’s activities and if you like to share our fun and like to dedicate time or support with the club, we would more than welcome you to do so. Just join one of our evenings or send an email to our Club Secretary Hans at info@rotarypatong.org and we will get back to you.

By Frank Walbaum

Frank Walbaum is Club Public Relations Chair 2022-23 at the Rotary Club of Patong Beach.

