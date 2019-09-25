THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Benn set for shock return to boxing aged 55

BOXING: British boxer Nigel Benn is set to make a shock return to the ring after being labelled "the fittest 55-year-old on planet earth".

Boxing
By AFP

Wednesday 25 September 2019, 09:10AM

Nigel Benn is set to announce his return to the ring later this week. Photo: AFP

Benn, a former middleweight and super-middleweight world champion, has not fought professionally for nearly 23 years but has called a press conference for Thursday (September 26) and is expected to fight again on November 23.

"It's not like Nigel left the sport, hung up his gloves and never trained again. He must be the fittest 55-year-old on planet Earth," Benn's promoter Mark Peters told the BBC on Tuesday (September 24).

"He has still been training twice a day and he will shadow box anywhere. I wouldn't support Nigel if I didn't believe he was fit to box.

"It's his life and his prerogative to fight. From his point of view, this is closure for him."

The encounter will be licensed by the British and Irish Boxing Authority, rather than the British Boxing Board of Control.

