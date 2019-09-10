THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Belgium, Netherlands hit four as Germany edge closer to Euros

Belgium, Netherlands hit four as Germany edge closer to Euros

FOOTBALL: Belgium and the Netherlands both cruised to 4-0 wins over Scotland and Estonia respectively in Euro 2020 qualifying on Monday (September 9), while Germany claimed a crucial victory over Northern Ireland in their bid to qualify for next year's finals.


By AFP

Tuesday 10 September 2019, 10:18AM

Babel scored twice for the Netherlands for the first time. Photo: AFP

Babel scored twice for the Netherlands for the first time. Photo: AFP

Roberto Martinez's Belgium, the world-number-one ranked side, were not at their best but still swatted aside a poor Scotland outfit at Hampden Park to make it six wins from as many matches in Group I.

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku gave the visitors the lead in Glasgow in only the ninth minute with his Belgian record-extending 49th international goal.

Defenders Thomas Vermaelen and Toby Alderweireld ended the game as a contest with less than 32 minutes on the clock.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who had assisted each of the first three goals, completed the scoring himself with eight minutes remaining.

"It was not a world-class performance, we just did what we had to do," said Belgium captain De Bruyne.

"We had a tough start but after our first goal, we had more control and Scotland did not get many chances."

Belgium, who finished third at last year's World Cup, are now 11 points clear of third-placed Kazakhstan at the summit of their group with the top two automatically qualifying and only four games to play.

"We knew that with a win we would almost certainly qualify, and that is most important," added De Bruyne.

Russia remain in pole position to progress from Group I with Belgium, after Mario Fernandes' 89th-minute winner sealed a 1-0 win over Kazakhstan which moved Stanislav Cherchesov's men eight points ahead of their beaten opponents.

 - Dutch double for Babel -

The Netherlands backed up their stunning 4-2 win over Germany in Hamburg last Friday (September 6) by thrashing Estonia in Tallinn, as Ryan Babel scored his maiden international double.

Memphis Depay, making his 50th Netherlands appearance, grabbed the third goal, with Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum also finding the net.

Ronald Koeman's side still have work to do to reach a first major finals since making the 2014 World Cup semi-finals, though, as they trail second-placed Northern Ireland by three points in Group C, albeit with a game in hand.

The Euro 1988 winners next host the Northern Irish on October 10 in a crucial encounter.

Laguna Golf Phuket

"I'm no longer one of the younger players in the team, so I try to compensate for the loss of speed by using my experience," the 32-year-old Babel told NOS TV.

Germany lead the group standings after edging to a nervy 2-0 victory in Belfast.

Marcel Halstenberg's brilliant volley broke the deadlock shortly after half-time in a tense encounter, and Serge Gnabry gave Joachim Loew's men breathing space in injury-time.

"After the defeat against Holland, we were under pressure today and had to overcome some difficulties," said Germany boss Loew.

 - Croatia stumble -  

Earlier on Saturday, Croatia suffered a setback in their qualifying campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Azerbaijan in Baku.

The 2018 World Cup runners-up took an early lead through a Luka Modric penalty, but the hosts hit back with Tamkin Khalilzade's brilliant 72nd-minute equaliser to claim their first point in Group E.

Leaders Croatia are only ahead of third-placed Hungary, who they host on October 10, by one point, with Slovakia second on head-to-head record after winning 2-1 in Budapest.

Wales are three points further back, but having played a game fewer.

"It wasn't a good match for us, especially the second half when we didn't take any chances," coach Zlatko Dalic told television channel HRT.

Azerbaijan, coached by Croatian Nikola Jurcevic, remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Elsewhere, North Macedonia kept their hopes of reaching a maiden major tournament alive with a 2-0 win in Latvia.

The Balkan nation sit fourth in Group G, but are only three points behind second-placed Slovenia after their dramatic 3-2 win over Israel, with Austria two points better off in third following a goalless stale

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Score goals, Nishino tells Thais
Schumacher in Paris for cell therapy - report
Patong Penguins sweep Misfits for Phuket Ashes
Phuket Ice Hockey tournament sees players from all over
Leclerc delivers Ferrari victory at Italian Grand Prix
Leclerc on pole in farcical Italian qualifying
Thais kick off Qatar 2022 bid with draw
Record-chasing Serena powers into 10th US Open final
Ruiz Jr to 'make more history' against Joshua in contentious Saudi rematch
Nailed it: Tongan roofer's dream debut against All Blacks
Andreescu becomes first teen in US Open semis since 2009
Laguna Phuket Triathlon doubles down on good causes, two charity partners unveiled
Qatar unveils 2022 World Cup logo round the globe
Ruthless Serena grabs 100th US Open win as record title nears
Thais pick Supachai as lone striker for qualifer

 

Phuket community
Phuket licence plate auction raises B25mn for road safety

They wait a few weeks, until things blow over, then claim how "successful" they are.... ha...(Read More)

Phuket licence plate auction raises B25mn for road safety

Khun Pas, develope some intellect, at least add to the discussion, not just criticize, at least Khun...(Read More)

Hope returns for Phuket Old Town to be granted World Heritage status

And seems to me that Khun Kurt not understand that granting "World Heritage Status"is not ...(Read More)

Phuket officials apply for B38mn to finally finish new Provincial Hall

Hahaha, a lot of money shuffling talks going on now after this debacle construction. How about have ...(Read More)

Dual-pricing for foreigners now legal at Thai public hospitals

And of course, this how it should be. The government subsidizes public hospitals to take care of it...(Read More)

Dual-pricing for foreigners now legal at Thai public hospitals

Government hospitals are subsidized.Why should they give the same prices for foreigners?...(Read More)

Phuket licence plate auction raises B25mn for road safety

" I am always speechless reading thai officials..." Doesn't look like "speechless...(Read More)

Dual-pricing for foreigners now legal at Thai public hospitals

Now, at Sept 29, not only dual pricing, but quattro pricing!!! Four discriminatory groups sett. Sha...(Read More)

Royal Rainmakers called in to replenish Phuket reservoirs

Something about water pipes lead down. What about that floating blue 'pump station', now at ...(Read More)

Phuket licence plate auction raises B25mn for road safety

I am always speechless reading thai officials speaking about prevention. What does the disaster pre...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential

 