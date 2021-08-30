The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Belgium Grand Prix cancelled due to rain

Belgium Grand Prix cancelled due to rain

FORMULA ONE: The Belgian Grand Prix was called off yesterday (Aug 29) and Max Verstappen classified the winner after heavy rain prevented the race from getting underway in the first place.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Monday 30 August 2021, 08:58AM

Drivers under umbrellas at the Belgian Grand Prix start. Photo: John Thys Pool/AFP

Drivers under umbrellas at the Belgian Grand Prix start. Photo: John Thys Pool/AFP

Inclement weather had affected the entire weekend, with qualifying on Saturday afternoon delayed by more than an hour for rain-related red flags, including a heavy crash for Lando Norris, but the deluge had intensified in the hours before lights-out.

The rain was so heavy that Sergio Perez crashed on his way to the grid and couldn’t restart his car, and race control made the decision to suspend the race start after a pair of formation laps behind the safety car showed visibility to be too poor to race.

Drivers were directed back to the pit lane in anticipation of a restart if the weather were to clear, and after 197 minutes the race director attempted to start the race behind the safety car, but after two more laps with no sign of improvement, there was little option but to recall the cars once more.

Around half an hour later, with no sign of improvement on the radar and with only 30 minutes still to run before the maximum race time would be consumed, the grand prix was declared and Max Verstappen handed the winners trophy.

The top 10 was awarded half points for meeting the minimum required two laps for a grand prix but failing to race to 75% distance, cutting Verstappen’s championship deficit to Lewis Hamilton from eight points to three.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

Mercedes’s constructors lead was cut from 12 points to seven.

George Russell finished second for his maiden Formula 1 podium ahead of Hamilton.

Daniel Ricciardo was classified fourth ahead of Sebastian Vettel, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc, Nicholas Latifi and Carlos Sainz, completing the top 10.

Formula 1 returns with the Dutch Grand Prix on 5 September.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pongsakorn wins first gold for Thais
Liverpool held by 10-man Chelsea, Arsenal thrashed
Verstappen pips Russell for pole at Spa
Man United agree deal with Juventus for Ronaldo return
UAE paralympian getting by with a little help from his Phuket friends
Liverpool on the ‘luk out’ as rampaging Rom returns
Saysunee seals first medal for Thais
Phuket’s ‘Lobster’ to tackle Blue Dragon League
Questions to be answered in F1’s big finish
Golfers swinging happy as tournament play returns to Blue Canyon
Tokyo Paralympics open after year’s virus delay
Thais target big haul at Paralympics
Nualphan vows to regain lost glory
‘Dominant’ Lukaku bullies Arsenal into submission for Chelsea
Grealish bags first goal in Man City cruise, Liverpool beat Burnley

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption

Agree JohnC. Paragraph 5, "Why would a fugitive with 'a' such financial means", la...(Read More)

Sandbox at risk of collapse after infections surge

So from where does the 2 month lockdown come from ? Or does this only refer to domestic tourists? Th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption

He was so greedy and corrupt that even the 40% was not enough. He would have the electronic brain of...(Read More)

New entry rules for Phuket to come into effect Sept 1

What a confusing headline ! Why not wait until final decisions are made ?...(Read More)

Phuket hotels see more UK cancellations

why are people not allowed to visit hospitals in neighbouring provinces. Healthy people are very se...(Read More)

Phuket marks 210 new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700

Plotkin's formula for Delta requires 90% inoculated, Thailand is preparing to live with Covid- o...(Read More)

New entry rules for Phuket to come into effect Sept 1

finally someone recognizes that someone leaving Phuket on a boat trip outside the district but comi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption

If police officer is entitled to 40pc of the value of the illegal cars - as reward for performance. ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 210 new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700

Correct that Phuket officialdom said 70% Phuket inhabitants is vaccinated with Chinese vaccines? Dru...(Read More)

Phuket marks 210 new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700

Well it’s sad or funny,a have many Thai friends some driving if ambulances in Phuket. And they tol...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PaintFX
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SAii Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand

 