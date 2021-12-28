BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Belgian man in care after cutting own throat

Belgian man in care after cutting own throat

PHUKET: A 50-year-old Belgian man living in Tambon Thepkrasattri, in central Phuket, has been taken into care after suffering a self-inflicted knife wound to the throat.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 28 December 2021, 04:13PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Col Teerayut Suksanguan, Deputy Chief of the Thalang Police, was notified of the incident at 11:06am today (Dec 28).

Officers arrived at the scene, a house at Baan Pa Krong Cheep, in Moo 9, Thepkrasattri, to find the man holding a knife and bleeding profusely from his neck.

The man was described as in a state of anxiety. His clothes were soaked in blood, police reported.

Rescue workers from Thepkrasattri Tambon Administration Organisation took the man into care and provided immediate first aid before rushing him to Thalang Hospital.

AXA Insurance PCL

Rescue workers expressed concern over the volume of blood the man had lost.

Police have yet to reveal what may have prompted the man to cut his own throat.

The Belgian embassy in Bangkok has been notified of the incident so that the man’s relatives can be informed of his current conditio, police reported.

If you or anyone you know is in need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02-713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

