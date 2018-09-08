THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Belgian, 67, killed in Patong Hill crash

PHUKET: Police have yet to confirm what caused an accident on Patong Hill last night that resulted in a 67-year-old Belgian man being killed as he descended the steep hill into Patong on a motorcycle.

patongaccidentsdeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 8 September 2018, 03:38PM

Patong Police arrived to find the man’s body and motorbike in the middle of the road, while traffic drove past as normal. Photo: Patong Police

Officers from the Patong Police were called to scene at 7:30pm.

Patong Police Deputy Inspector Lt Col Jessada Saengsuree and fellow officers arrived along with rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation to find the body of the man, identified as Walther J.M. De Belder, 67, from Belgium, lying in the middle of the road, metres from the Honda MSX motorcycle he was riding.

Nearby was a Phuket-registered Nissan sedan and its driver, Juthakarn Sornlat, 49, as well as a Phitsanulok-registered Isuzu pickup and its driver, Sathit Thanapradakul, 44, standing by.

The rest of the traffic was slowly driving past as normal.

Central Phuket

According to initial witness statements, Mr De Belder was riding his motorbike down the steep hill into Patong when he swerved to avoid striking the Nissan car driven by Ms Juthakarn, which was travelling in the same direction.

Mr De Belder’s motorcycle then struck the right side of the pickup truck driven by Mr Sathit, which was travelling uphill in the opposite direction.

However, police noted that they were continuing their investigation.

Meanwhile, the body of Mr De Belder was taken to Patong Hospital.

 

 

