Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Belarusian man found hanged from tree in Karon

Belarusian man found hanged from tree in Karon

PHUKET: Authorities have confirmed that a dead body found hanging from a tree in Karon on Saturday (June 10) was that of Belarusian man.

suicidedeathhealthpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 13 June 2023, 09:00AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Pol. Lt. Col. Chana Suthimas, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation at Karon Police Station was notified of the incident around 4:15pm on Saturday before proceeding to the scene.

On arrival he and his team found the body hanging from a tree by the Dam at Moo1, Patak Soi 20 in Karon.

A forensic physician from Vachira Phuket Hospital examined the man’s body and revealed it had been hanging from the tree for at least a day. The medial team then took the body to Vachira Hospital to conduct a more thorough autopsy.

The deceased man was confirmed as 26-year-old Belarusian national Alexander Zapronenko who had been staying with a friend in rented accommodation nearby.

Police interviewed the 24-year-old friend who revealed that Mr Zapronenko had gone missing for two days. When a local stray dog appeared near the rented accommodation with one of Mr Zapronenko’s shoes in his mouth, the friend decided to search in nearby forest areas.
It was during this search that he discovered Mr Zapronenko’s dead body hanging from the tree before local villagers then informed the police.

Thai Residential

After further investigation police discovered that Mr Zapronenko had suffered from mental health issues including despression and had been admitted to Vachia Hospital to seek medical help, where he remained for two weeks.

He left hospital care on May 30 and it is then that his friend came to stay with him to offer support. Mr Zapronenko had complained of feeling unwell due to diarrhea and sickness and therefore slept often, his friend said.

Police recorded the friend’s account as official evidence and confirmed they have been working with the Belarusian embassy to inform the deceased’s family to arrange transportation of his body back to his homeland.

If you or anyone you know is in need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-113-6789 (English & Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

TCEB aids Phuket expo
Pita inches closer to PM post
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Investigators: Phuket shooting was over ‘business interests’; Laguna Phuket Marathon || June 12
King and Queen of Thailand honour Phuket with Royal Visit
North Korea’s Kim offers ‘full support’ to Putin on Russia Day
Phuket students acquire critical fire safety skills in real fire drill
Operator of Thailand’s leading crypto exchange records 48pc revenue drop
Found in Phuket, Portugese man-o-war not yet confirmed on Phi Phi
MFP survives first calls for dissolution
Phuket residents gather to greet King and Queen of Thailand
Organic law probe could doom Pita
Business interests suspected as motive for Boat Avenue shooting
UK’s Boris Johnson quits as MP, claiming a witch-hunt
Alcohol ban in force in Patong
Five vehicles damaged in Phuket wet road crash

 

Phuket community
MFP survives first calls for dissolution

wissanu predicted all this on his messages a few weeks back to the senate... next vote is the one th...(Read More)

King and Queen of Thailand honour Phuket with Royal Visit

Too bad they weren't taken on some of the back roads in Bangtao to see the true state of Phuket....(Read More)

King and Queen of Thailand honour Phuket with Royal Visit

i can't comment this one... PN wont publish my thought on this theater show ...(Read More)

Phuket businesses to pitch tourism development proposals to Move Forward

And of course, the business interests make no mention of sustainable tourism rather than the current...(Read More)

Plastic pollution: Treaty talks get into the nitty-gritty

And no word from our environmental experts on here ? Usually they are always up in arms whenever the...(Read More)

Phuket students acquire critical fire safety skills in real fire drill

Does the Deputy Mayor of Rawai have any experience in fighting fires? ...(Read More)

Business interests suspected as motive for Boat Avenue shooting

It's premature, unfair and unkind to assume this shooting victim deserved four bullets in a ter...(Read More)

Five vehicles damaged in Phuket wet road crash

I was taught in high school driving class to keep a distance of one car length for every 10 miles ...(Read More)

Phuket residents gather to greet King and Queen of Thailand

What's a "first frist official visit"? ED: Clearly an error but thank you for your di...(Read More)

MFP survives first calls for dissolution

By the way, did EC ever in the pass screened the by Prayut regiem appointed ( not elected!) military...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Zonezi Properties
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Open Kitchen Laguna
BahtSold
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
SALA
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 