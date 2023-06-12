Belarusian man found hanged from tree in Karon

PHUKET: Authorities have confirmed that a dead body found hanging from a tree in Karon on Saturday (June 10) was that of Belarusian man.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 13 June 2023, 09:00AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Pol. Lt. Col. Chana Suthimas, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation at Karon Police Station was notified of the incident around 4:15pm on Saturday before proceeding to the scene.

On arrival he and his team found the body hanging from a tree by the Dam at Moo1, Patak Soi 20 in Karon.

A forensic physician from Vachira Phuket Hospital examined the man’s body and revealed it had been hanging from the tree for at least a day. The medial team then took the body to Vachira Hospital to conduct a more thorough autopsy.

The deceased man was confirmed as 26-year-old Belarusian national Alexander Zapronenko who had been staying with a friend in rented accommodation nearby.

Police interviewed the 24-year-old friend who revealed that Mr Zapronenko had gone missing for two days. When a local stray dog appeared near the rented accommodation with one of Mr Zapronenko’s shoes in his mouth, the friend decided to search in nearby forest areas.

It was during this search that he discovered Mr Zapronenko’s dead body hanging from the tree before local villagers then informed the police.

After further investigation police discovered that Mr Zapronenko had suffered from mental health issues including despression and had been admitted to Vachia Hospital to seek medical help, where he remained for two weeks.

He left hospital care on May 30 and it is then that his friend came to stay with him to offer support. Mr Zapronenko had complained of feeling unwell due to diarrhea and sickness and therefore slept often, his friend said.

Police recorded the friend’s account as official evidence and confirmed they have been working with the Belarusian embassy to inform the deceased’s family to arrange transportation of his body back to his homeland.

If you or anyone you know is in need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-113-6789 (English & Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).