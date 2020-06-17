Oak Maedow Phuket
Beijing cancels flights, shuts schools over new virus outbreak

Beijing cancels flights, shuts schools over new virus outbreak

WORLD: Beijing’s airports cancelled more than 1,200 flights and schools in the Chinese capital were closed again today (June 17) as authorities rushed to contain a new coronavirus outbreak linked to a wholesale food market.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety
By AFP

Wednesday 17 June 2020, 11:14AM

Authorities in the Chinese capital Beijing are rushing to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus linked to a wholesale food market. Photo: AFP

Authorities in the Chinese capital Beijing are rushing to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus linked to a wholesale food market. Photo: AFP

The city reported 31 new cases today while officials urged residents not to leave Beijing, with fears growing about a second wave of infections in China, which had largely brought its outbreak under control.

Tens of thousands of people linked to the new Beijing virus cluster - believed to have started in the sprawling Xinfadi wholesale food market - are being tested, with almost 30 residential compounds in the city now under lockdown.

At least 1,255 scheduled flights were cancelled this morning, state-run People’s Daily reported, nearly 70% of all trips to and from Beijing’s main airports.

The outbreak had already forced authorities to announce a travel ban for residents of “medium- or high-risk” areas of the city, while requiring other residents to take nucleic acid tests in order to leave Beijing.

Meanwhile, several provinces were quarantining travellers from Beijing, where all schools - which had mostly reopened - have been ordered to close again and return to online classes.

“The epidemic situation in the capital is extremely severe,” Beijing city spokesman Xu Hejian warned yesterday.

Officials have closed 11 markets and disinfected thousands of food and beverage businesses in Beijing after the outbreak was detected.

Mitsu Tiansin Motors

The city has now reported 137 infections over the last six days, with six new asymptomatic cases and three suspected cases today, according to the municipal health commission.

An additional two domestic cases, one in neighbouring Hebei province and another in Zhejiang, were reported by national authorities today, while there were 11 imported cases.

Authorities have so far banned group sports, ordered people to wear masks in crowded enclosed spaces, and suspended inter-provincial group tours in response to the outbreak.

Officials said that since May 30, more than 200,000 people had visited Xinfadi market, which supplies more than 70% of Beijing’s fruit and vegetables.

More than 8,000 workers there were tested and quarantined.

Until the new outbreak, most of China’s recent cases were nationals returning from abroad as COVID-19 spread globally, and the government had all but declared victory against the disease.

China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that the virus type found in the Beijing outbreak was a “major epidemic strain” in Europe.

