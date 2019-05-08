Beginner’s meditation for a modern world

Hello and welcome to another month and, to be honest, a little bit of a continuation from last month. In April’s column, I spoke about taking the calm off of the yoga mat. This month, I want to give you a beginner’s me­diation exercise but with a twist.

I constantly hear people saying they would like to go away somewhere for months, not talk to anyone and just be zen and medi­tate in the middle of nowhere. (Note: it’s way harder than you think to sit and do nothing but meditate all day in a temple for weeks, let alone months.)

I would be one of the first people to put my hand up for that scenario to land in my lap. Yes please, I will happily go away and build calm, but while I am away being zen, who is paying my bills, feeding my cat and making me money? Not everyone has the luxury of endless holidays and weeks or months for me time. Life equals daily responsibilities and daily stress.

Some people use this as an excuse to never start finding some daily calm with comments such as, “There are no quiet meditation spots in my life”. My reply to this is, “Oh well, that’s okay. Stress doesn’t really happen in that spot anyway, it happens in the middle of your normal life. Start with what you have. Find calm here, in everyday life.”

A perfect scenario, location and situation to find that bliss is amazing – and take those moments when you can – but don’t wait until you get to that right moment; it may never come. Start now with what you have because this, in actual fact, is what you are deal­ing with on a day-to-day basis. The everyday moments are when you need to find that zen in order to feel re­laxed and happy daily.

My advice to you is to go and find a chair in a busy café, sit in a bustling mall, on a bus, on a train, in a beach club, anywhere that is busy like your life, and sit still for one minute. Put on some dark sunglasses if you feel uncomfortable and close your eyes. Try for one whole, honest, true minute to not twitch, move, open your eyes or fidget. Relax your mind and feel your body react to the sensation of your breathing. Breathe in and feel the body expand and open and fill up like air filling a balloon, and then when you breathe out, feel the body relax and soften and melt like air leaving a balloon. Allow your thoughts to simplify and to focus only on the expansion of the in­breath and the release and letting go of the outbreath.

Work towards keeping your mind focused on this exercise for one honest minute in the chaos of the world you live in. This will start to create a new habit in your everyday life, one that will switch on when you need some daily zen. The best part about this exercise is that the tools you need are inbuilt within you. The breath is the tool you use for any sort of tension release, whether it be physical, mental or emotional.

We can also use the inbreath to cultivate that which is good in our lives. As you feel the body open­ing and physically taking in air, turn your mind to the good things, actions, words, deeds that you have done for yourself and those around you. Feel your whole intent to take these actions and multiply them. Take the cultivation of good into every pore and cell of your being, believe it, intend it and grow it with every expansion of your inbreath.

Let us not forget the powerful nature of the release and letting go of the nega­tive on the outbreath.

I do not promise much, but I do promise that if you practise this one-minute exercise daily, in a busy, crowded, not-so-idyllic location, you will get better at the exercise and you will get better at being more zen for more of your everyday.

When you can do one minute, try for two minutes and so on and so forth.

Happy breathing.

Metta, Kim oxo

