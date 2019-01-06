THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Beer truck heading to Patong overturns, spills load

PHUKET: A 10-wheeled truck delivering a load beer to Patong overturned on the coastal road in Kamala last night (Jan 5).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 6 January 2019, 02:45PM

The truck overturned in Kamala while delivering beer to Patong last night (Jan 5). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Jarus Laemphan of the Kamala Police was informed of the accident at 10pm.

Police and rescue workers arrived to find the truck on its side near the turnoff to Kamala Waterfall, with many boxes on San Miguel beer spilled – and crushed and broken – by the side of the road.

The truck driver Pichet Seththaka, 24, from Pathum Thani, was still at the scene. He had suffered only minor injuries.

The truck had come to a rest on its side after hitting two trees, and levelling a "Reduce Speed" sign, Capt Jarus noted.

Police were continuing their investigation into the accident before pressing any charges, Capt Jarus noted in his report.

 

 

