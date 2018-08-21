KANCHANABURI: A 9-year-old novice who was brutally beaten by a senior monk has been suffering internal bleeding and is still in a deep coma, according to Dr Wasu Sriwasura, a neurosurgeon at Phaholpolpayuhasena Hospital.



By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 21 August 2018, 08:39AM

Suppachai: Admitted to assault. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Dr Wasu said Wattanapol Sisawad is in an extremely precarious condition, with falling blood pressure and weak vital signs.

“Surgery was never an option as it could be fatal,” he said yesterday (Aug 20).

Novice Wattanapol was hit by a senior monk at Wat Don Khamin, a community temple in Tha Maka district that his father sent him to so he could be ordained during school break.

This is a common practice among many traditionally minded Thais, who believe sending their sons to temples to study under monks can instil in them a sense of peace and self-discipline.

Wattanapol was sent to Maharaj Hospital on Saturday (Aug 18) and then immediately transferred to the largest hospital in the province later after his condition quickly deteriorated.

His mother, Sukanya Tunhin, said she was struggling to endure the tragedy after seeing his injuries, which included a severely bruised head and a broken right arm and wrist.

“I’m hoping for a miracle to help my son regain consciousness, even if it only means he will live a little while longer or be paralysed,” the 33-year-old said, adding she was dreading being asked whether she wanted to turn off the machine keeping him alive.

Ms Sukanya said the monk had beaten her son on several previous occasions after he set things on fire for his own amusement.

During her previous visits to Wat Don Khamin, she found several bruises and wounds on his body but decided not to speak up. She said she felt indebted to the senior monk, who had often given her food as she was struggling to make ends meet.

“But this time the monk overreacted [in meting out discipline] and I will not forgive him for brutally injuring my son,” said the mother, adding she wanted to see him receive the maximum penalty.

Watthana Sisawad, 36, the estranged husband of Ms Sukanya and father of the novice, said he was at fault for ignoring his son’s complaints about being beaten by the monk.

He said he had believed the monk was just attempting to correct the boy’s mischievous behaviour using corporal punishment.

The father, who worked as truck driver in Rayong province, said he approved the idea of taking the son to be ordained at the temple during the school break because he believed lead to an improvement in his behaviour.

Capt Amnat Chanbut, deputy chief of Luk Kae Police Station, said Phra Suppachai Sutthiyano, who has already been defrocked and is now referred to as Mr Suppachai, was at this stage charged with physical assault resulting in grave danger and severe injuries.

The former monk has admitted to assaulting the novice. He said he had been assigned by the abbot temple to take care of four novices. Phra Suppachai claimed novice Wattanapol was a stubborn and disobedient boy.

After investigators receive more detailed medical diagnoses on the novice other charges may be deployed against the former monk, said Capt Amnat.

Read original story here.