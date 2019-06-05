Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Beast of burden: New Godzilla delivers in action but falls down in characterisation

The modern day Hollywood Godzilla franchise has certainly been an up-and-down affair. The first film in the series hit screens in 2014 and was largely criticised due to the fact that it lacked something that you would have thought would be pretty important to the film being liked by fans – screen time for Godzilla himself.

World-Entertainment
By David Griffiths

Monday 10 June 2019, 10:00AM

Now showing in Phuket.

Now showing in Phuket.

Then came Kong: Skull Island, a more rounded effort that saw a lot more of the monster at hand and the result seemed to be an unanimous thumbs up from monster film lovers right around the world. Now comes Godzilla: King of the Monsters and the question on everybody’s lips is whether or not the franchise producers have learnt anything from their past mistakes.

Well, if the exact question you are asking is wheth­er this film presents more monster time, then the an­swer is yes. Not only does Godzilla get more minutes on the big screen, and thankfully this time a lot more battles, but this time fans also get to see the inclusion of other creatures from the deep including Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah.

With that in mind, though, fans of the franchise should not think that they are about to experience a cinematic masterpiece because Godzilla: King of the Monsters is far from that. While director Michael Dougherty, who is mainly known for directing horror films like Krampus, and screenwriter Zach Shields have delivered on their promise of a monster smorgasbord, they seem to have forgotten a key element for a film like this – characters that the audience actually care about.

The flimsy storyline that holds Godzilla: King of the Monsters together sees three of Hollywood’s most talented actors completely wasted in roles that almost seem out of place on their re­sumes. Kyle Chandler is one of the best character actors in modern day cinema but here he plays easily one of the most forgettable roles – an expert named Mark Russell who finds himself on the opposite side of the argument than his scientist ex-wife, Emma (Vera Far­miga), when it comes down to whether or not Godzilla should be kept alive or not. The extremely thin and sometimes confusing plot sees Mark and Emma’s thoughts on the debate flip from side to side and to the audience it simply feels like you’re watching a long tennis rally... except with a lot more confusion.

The third underused actor is Sally Hawkins who seems badly miscast as a doctor again investigating Godzilla and the rise of the other Titans. As someone who has put in brilliant performances in films like The Shape Of Water and Happy-Go-Lucky, here she is wasted in a role that would normally go to an up-and-coming star instead of one of Hollywood’s elite.

In fact the only star of this movie who can hold her head high is young actress Millie Bobby Brown who backs up her role in one of the world’s most watched television shows, Stranger Things, with another credible perfor­mance here as the rest of the cast around her sinks thanks to a shallow script.

Thailand Property Awards - Asia Property Awards

The one thing that does save this as a film, though, are the action sequenc­es. If you enjoyed films like Battle: Los Angeles, then this is certainly the film for you. Instead of following the modern day tradition of Hollywood blockbust­ers, Godzilla: King of the Monsters does not simply hit a lull and then cap things off with an epic battle as a finale. In­stead the film sees a number of full-on battles, including an amazing Arctic sequence, before a finale that is guar­anteed to keep fans of the franchise on the edge of their seats.

After the success of Kong: Skull Is­land, it does feel like a bit of a shame that he could not have been worked into this film somehow, but on the flipside the film does more than deliver when it comes to the action stakes. The scale of the battles and action sequences needed for this film do not prove to be daunting for Dougherty as director. Instead he delivers well-thought-out and crystal clear battles that do not fall into the trap of being almost unwatchable as creature blends into creature. Instead the battles easily overshadow every­thing else in the film and at least make the trip to the cinema feel worthwhile.

To sum up, Godzilla: King of the Monsters does overshadow its predeces­sor but its poor script means it simply doesn’t live up to some of the more intelligent Godzilla films, including 2016’s Shin Godzilla.

This is really a film for those that like action to totally dominate the film they are watching. The film does deliver when it comes to monsters and epic battle sequences but just don’t expect it to come close the memorable characterisation that we saw in Kong: Skull Island.

It’s for that rea­son we say that while you will probably struggle to remember any of the charac­ter’s names once the final credits have rolled, at least you will have a plethora of monster battles that you won’t be able to wait to tell your friends about.

David Griffiths has been working as a film and music reviewer for over 20 years. That time has seen him work in radio, television and in print. You can follow him at www.facebook.com/subcultureentertainmentaus

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ladies’ night at the Grammys: the performances
Pretty Neat: Hit series proves that a tidy house really does equal a tidy mind
The trivial villain
Hitting the nostalgia switch: Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee suit gamers old and new
Meet the Phuketian cooking up a storm on MasterChef Thailand
The unusual music career of Prayut Chan-o-cha
Jimmy Carr to perform two shows in Bangkok on Mar 29
Witchfinder General
Salem’s Lot: The slow and painful death of modern man
Joey Chou announced as new Asia Pop 40 host
Asia Pop 40 announces Asia’s No. 1 song, No. 1 group and No. 1 artist for 2018
Asia Pop 40 counts down the top 140 songs in Asia of 2018
What we watched in 2018: The great and the good from the silver screen, TV and phone screen
Last words on the Universe - Hawking’s final book offers brief answers to big questions
Epic Quest - Disney’s game for the Southeast Asian market and culture

 

Phuket community
Taxing times: Excise tax bites hard as Patong businesses suffer

Who wants to be surrounded by aggressive touts pushing ping pong shows? You fight your way past one ...(Read More)

Phuket Town officials start clearing footpaths, warn of B2k fines

'A smart town like Singapore" That would be the worst case.Why doesn't the serial poste...(Read More)

TAT targets Eastern European market in bid to boost yacht tourism

Maybe that is what they can do with the Phoenix...clean it up for use as a low-budget yacht trip opt...(Read More)

Phuket Town officials start clearing footpaths, warn of B2k fines

Lot of times there is complete absence of thinking/being considered about other people ( see photos)...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: In too deep

Hey, maybe capitalism really does suck the marrow from the bones of society. ...(Read More)

Taxing times: Excise tax bites hard as Patong businesses suffer

FFS sake - numbers down? Just runs ads for prostitutes and sex shows. C'mon, Patong, embrace ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: In too deep

Me thinks this will be falling on deaf ears, and there is absolutely no track record to indicate oth...(Read More)

Phuket Town officials start clearing footpaths, warn of B2k fines

I live in Kathu and it is virtually impossible to walk on the footpaths because of parked vehicles a...(Read More)

Phuket Town officials start clearing footpaths, warn of B2k fines

are they going to move the power poles, light poles and trees from the footpaths as well?...(Read More)

Taxing times: Excise tax bites hard as Patong businesses suffer

I've visited Patong every year for 23 years and to me it's totally unbelievable that ALL the...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
Baan and Beyond
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Express Carpet and Decor
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 