

By In Conjunction

Thursday 7 February 2019, 01:34PM

Located directly on the soft sands of Phuket’s most famous beach, The Bay & Beach Club is a new luxury resort in Patong . With a prime beachfront location, luxury services & facilities as well as Phuket’s coolest beach club, The Bay & Beach Club is one of the hottest spots in Phuket.

Newly constructed, The Bay & Beach Club offers absolute beachfront accommodation in the heart of Patong. The resort is home to 26 brand new luxurious rooms which are modern and contemporary. The open plan design works well with the rooms and gives an airy feel to the already spacious accommodation. All units are equipped with a fully functional kitchenette, and some offer a relaxing Jacuzzi on the balcony which is sure to make your holiday extra special.

The Bay & Beach Club offers a full range of five star luxury services & facilities to our valuable guests. There is a fantastic on-site restaurant that serves up authentic Italian favorites in a fine dining setting. Make sure to have dinner on the second floor of the restaurant while watching the sun set. It’s a romantic setting and sure to be an unforgettable holiday memory.

Other luxury services & facilities include a clubhouse, a kid’s club, and a recreation and fitness center. One of the highlights of The Bay & Beach Club is the well positioned swimming pool . The swimming pool is located directly on the sands of Patong Beach, and offers up lush views of the blue water of Patong Beach. It’s the perfect place to laze about during the day, working on your tan or perhaps reading a book or doing some people watching.

Phuket’s coolest beach club is located on the resort grounds of The Bay & Beach Club. Called KUDO, it’s a one of a kind bar, restaurant and beach club in Phuket . The location really epitomizes the beachfront paradise in the heart of Patong theme as the club is located right on Patong Beach.

KUDO Beach Club hosts a variety of themed parties and activities every day of the week. There is always something to enjoy at the beach club, whether it’s dancing to the tunes of a famous international DJ, or f loating in the swimming pool with a luscious tropical cocktail in hand . The beach club can be accessed in just a few steps from the accommodation at The Bay & Beach Club.

When contemplating a holiday to the island of Phuket, enjoy an elegant and luxurious stay at The Bay & Beach Club. Located on a world-renowned beach in the heart of Patong, The Bay & Beach Club truly is a beachfront paradise . Lined with palm trees and just a few steps away from the ocean, The Bay & Beach Club is the perfect retreat destination after a long journey from your home country to Thailand.