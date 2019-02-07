THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Beachfront Paradise in the Heart of Patong


By In Conjunction

Thursday 7 February 2019, 01:34PM

Located directly on the soft sands of Phuket’s most famous beach, The Bay & Beach Club is a new luxury resort in Patong. With a prime beachfront location, luxury services & facilities as well as Phuket’s coolest beach club, The Bay & Beach Club is one of the hottest spots in Phuket.

Newly constructed, The Bay & Beach Club offers absolute beachfront accommodation in the heart of Patong. The resort is home to 26 brand new luxurious rooms which are modern and contemporary. The open plan design works well with the rooms and gives an airy feel to the already spacious accommodation. All units are equipped with a fully functional kitchenette, and some offer a relaxing Jacuzzi on the balcony which is sure to make your holiday extra special.

The Bay & Beach Club offers a full range of five star luxury services & facilities to our valuable guests. There is a fantastic on-site restaurant that serves up authentic Italian favorites in a fine dining setting. Make sure to have dinner on the second floor of the restaurant while watching the sun set. It’s a romantic setting and sure to be an unforgettable holiday memory.

Other luxury services & facilities include a clubhouse, a kid’s club, and a recreation and fitness center. One of the highlights of The Bay & Beach Club is the well positioned swimming pool. The swimming pool is located directly on the sands of Patong Beach, and offers up lush views of the blue water of Patong Beach. It’s the perfect place to laze about during the day, working on your tan or perhaps reading a book or doing some people watching.

Futsal League 2019

Phuket’s coolest beach club is located on the resort grounds of The Bay & Beach Club. Called KUDO, it’s a one of a kind bar, restaurant and beach club in Phuket. The location really epitomizes the beachfront paradise in the heart of Patong theme as the club is located right on Patong Beach.

KUDO Beach Club hosts a variety of themed parties and activities every day of the week. There is always something to enjoy at the beach club, whether it’s dancing to the tunes of a famous international DJ, or floating in the swimming pool with a luscious tropical cocktail in hand. The beach club can be accessed in just a few steps from the accommodation at The Bay & Beach Club.

When contemplating a holiday to the island of Phuket, enjoy an elegant and luxurious stay at The Bay & Beach Club. Located on a world-renowned beach in the heart of Patong, The Bay & Beach Club truly is a beachfront paradise. Lined with palm trees and just a few steps away from the ocean, The Bay & Beach Club is the perfect retreat destination after a long journey from your home country to Thailand.

To book accommodation at The Bay & Beach Club, contact us directly. More information about The Bay & Beach Club can be found on our website.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Premier Suite Pool Access at Patong Bay Hill Resort
Blazing Saddles: Cycling to 70
Snorkelling: safe or dangerous? It’s up to you
The Patong Bay Hill Resort - Modern Luxury in Patong
Bicycling with an Angle: The great outdoors with two wheels and a collapsible rod
Quirky accommodation: Something for the more adventurous traveller
A Design for Life: An unforgettable stay at TreeHouse Villas on Koh Yao
Andaman Embrace - A charming and surprisingly peaceful hideaway in the heart of Patong
The Bay and Beach Club
One with the ocean - A day underwater with We Freedive
Bangkok in a day
The Great Escape - A peaceful weekend in Cape Panwa
Explore rustic Singapore in Pulau Ubin
A Breath of Fresh Air. Oxygenated ride along the pine beach.
mu Space makes history for Asia with successful Blue Origin flight

 

Phuket community
Phuket Water Crisis: Governor to call in Royal Rainmakers, water rations lifted

Dredging the reservoirs when they are at their lowest point, to help in the future, just makes too m...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

read the Thai and Australian Embassy website. Australians do not need a visitor visa for 30 day (arr...(Read More)

Polish, Canadian tourists die within hours while swimming in Krabi

It's ok then, you don't know the meaning of "open water", nor is stated in the art...(Read More)

Phuket major water rations rolled out as reservoirs run low

Apirath is right! After Hongkong, Singapore started to have 2 systems to houses and apts. One for &#...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

The footballer has a Australian resident status. Got a visa from Thai Consulate in Melbourne to visi...(Read More)

Phuket major water rations rolled out as reservoirs run low

Keep on allowing more and more condos, apartments, hotels, and shopping malls to be built. Allow ano...(Read More)

Thai court dismisses case against suspected wildlife trafficking kingpin

A newspaper needs advertising. The more people read a newspaper ( and comments), the more the adds ...(Read More)

New lifeforms discovered on Phuket

I'm sure the waters around Phuket hold all kinds of living things. The south end of Patong beach...(Read More)

Phuket major water rations rolled out as reservoirs run low

Methods to lessen the problem have been available for years. It is always decided not to correct th...(Read More)

Phuket major water rations rolled out as reservoirs run low

In 1955 Hong Kong started using sea water to flush toilets. We should do that too. Why flush down th...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
Thai Tapas With A Modern Twist
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
HeadStart International School Phuket
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
Soul Heaven Saturdays with Lenny Fontana
China International Boat Show 2019
Harvey Law Corporation
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
777 Beach Condo
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Express Carpet and Decor

 