Beached dolphin taken into care

Beached dolphin taken into care

PHUKET: A striped dolphin found beached at Koh Yao Noi, some 18 kilometres east of Phuket, has been taken into care by marine biologists at the Siritharn Rare Marine Life Rescue Center, based at Ao Makham on Phuket’s east coast.

marineanimalsnatural-resourcesenvironment
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 July 2023 04:19 PM

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) reported that the striped dolphin was discovered yesterday (July 11) by members of the DMCR’s ‘Marine Rangers’ network.

The dolphin was found beached at Laem Sai Bay, on the southeastern corner of Koh Yao Noi.

Officers from the DMCR’s Region 6 Office were called to help, as were officers from the Marine Resources Conservation Division, the Protected Area Management Unit at the Khai Islands in Phang Nga Province and at the Ao Phang Nga National Park (Boi Island Unit).

HeadStart International School Phuket

A preliminary check found no external wounds on the dolphin.

The dolphin was taken to the Siritharn Rare Marine Life Rescue Center at Ao Makham in Phuket for care and observation, the DMCR concluded in its report.

