Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Beach SOS leads to rescue of sailors stranded on Pacific isle

Beach SOS leads to rescue of sailors stranded on Pacific isle

WORLD: Three Micronesian sailors stranded on a tiny island in the remote Western Pacific were rescued after Australian and US warplanes spotted a giant “SOS” they had scrawled on the beach, officials said.

accidentsmarine
By AFP

Wednesday 5 August 2020, 12:56PM

A photo taken by the Australian Defence Force shows an army ARH Tiger helicopter landing near the letters

A photo taken by the Australian Defence Force shows an army ARH Tiger helicopter landing near the letters "SOS" on Pikelot Island. Photo: Australian Defence Force

The Australian Defence Force said it found the men Sunday (Aug 2) on tiny Pikelot Island, about 190 kilometres from where they set sail three days earlier.

The men blew off course and ran out of fuel in a seven-metre (23-foot) skiff between two of the 600-plus islands and atolls that make up Micronesia.

Alerted by the Pacific Rescue and Coordination Centre in Guam, US and Australian military aircraft joined the search for the missing vessel and spotted their SOS message Sunday.

A helicopter dispatched from Australia’s HMAS Canberra flew to the island with food and water and found the three men in good condition.

A Micronesia patrol vessel was then sent to recover the men, the Australian Defence Force said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Water supply outage to affect parts of Kamala
More stranded Russians fly home from Phuket
Phuket travel roadshow lands B1.3mn in tour packages sold
Search resumes for missing people from sunken ferry
Two huge explosions in Beirut kill 78, injure thousands
Mother jumps into 30m well to save son
Patong workers file complaint over unpaid salary, no social security payments
Dual prices on agenda
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand to broaden medical cannabis law? Gambling den shootout! || August 4
Closing Nai Harn Beach at nightfall
Cocaine, reckless driving charges for Red Bull scion
Scheduled power outage to hit Cherng Talay 
Prayut tries to quell grave public concern over ‘Boss’ case
Second body of capsized ferry found, 3 still missing
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Man fakes own death, by killing? Weather warning extended! || August 3

 

Phuket community
Dual prices on agenda

CaptainJack, it has nothing to do with "skin colour" ! One price for Thai's and one pr...(Read More)

Dual prices on agenda

I went to Tesco Chalong to pay my electric bill during Tambon Lockdown. They told me they only acce...(Read More)

Dual prices on agenda

And how does anyone justify a 1000% markup based on skin colour? How is this tolerated in the 21st c...(Read More)

Dual prices on agenda

...Expats here deserve to be treated like locals but they regularly face price discrimination, said ...(Read More)

Three injured as Rawai beachfront footpath collapses

Some years ago the same happened there. They got a repair budget ( how much?), glued things a bit t...(Read More)

Cocaine, reckless driving charges for Red Bull scion

RED BULL Boss's speed reduced from 177 km/h to below 80 kmh? So what speed than was the police o...(Read More)

Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

Kurt, I come from the merchant marine and sailed small tankers a/o. in the baltic winters and our f...(Read More)

Second body of capsized ferry found, 3 still missing

unfortunately this happens every year at the beginn of the rainy season nothing to do about,the reas...(Read More)

Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

Large ferry vessels, like the 'King Cruiser', ( laying on 30 metres dept bottom Gulf of Tha...(Read More)

Cocaine, reckless driving charges for Red Bull scion

Let his family make a huge donation to everyone incl. police and close the case!There are more impor...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
M Beach Club Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand

 