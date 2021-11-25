Be good hosts for Apec meetings in Phuket, urges Governor

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has called on all people in Phuket to help welcome visiting delegates for the APEC Informal Senior Officials’ Meeting (ISOM) to be held on the island early next month.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 November 2021, 11:52AM

Thanathip Upatising, Head of the APEC 2022 Task Force, and Pol Lt Gen Chinnapat Sarasin, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, inspected Phuket International Airport earlier this month as part of the preparations for the APEC ISOM meetings to be held in Phuket. Photo: AoT Phuket

Thanathip Upatising, Head of the APEC 2022 Task Force, and Pol Lt Gen Chinnapat Sarasin, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, inspected Phuket International Airport earlier this month as part of the preparations for the APEC ISOM meetings to be held in Phuket. Photo: AoT Phuket

Thanathip Upatising, Head of the APEC 2022 Task Force, and Pol Lt Gen Chinnapat Sarasin, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, inspected Phuket International Airport earlier this month as part of the preparations for the APEC ISOM meetings to be held in Phuket. Photo: AoT Phuket

Thanathip Upatising, Head of the APEC 2022 Task Force, and Pol Lt Gen Chinnapat Sarasin, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, inspected Phuket International Airport earlier this month as part of the preparations for the APEC ISOM meetings to be held in Phuket. Photo: AoT Phuket

The call to be good hosts came at a meeting held yesterday (Nov 24). Photo: PR Phuket

The ISOM visit will see more than 100 meetings held on Phuket from Dec 1-3, Governor Narong explained at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Nov 24), joined by teleconference by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Phuket has been honored to be the venue for the APEC Informal Senior Officials’ Meeting (ISOM) during Dec 1-3 due to the readiness of the venue as well as being a target area for visitor tourism,” Governor Narong said.

“I invite Phuket residents to welcome and be a good host in order to create a good image of Thailand and its people,” he added.

The meeting also discussed security measures, traffic “facilitation”, medical and public health care, hospitality and public relations, noted a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Governor Narong said that with Thailand hosting the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and related meetings in 2022, as host Thailand has to organise more than 100 meetings, both at the level of working groups and experts. senior officer level ministerial level and leaders in the APEC economic zone, added the report.

“Therefore, in order for the meeting to go smoothly and successfully as well as presenting a good image of Thailand and Phuket In order to make the APEC meeting attendees have the best impression, Phuket Province [provincial government] has appointed a preparatory committee to make the meeting go smoothly and invite the people of Phuket to welcome and be a good host to demonstrate the potential and readiness of Phuket to welcome visitors as well,” the report repeated.

Vice Governor Piyapong, also present at the meeting yesterday, joined the call for Phuket people to be good hosts.

In addressing the heads of government offices and agencies across the island, he said, “The host of the APEC meeting is Thailand, but the actual host is all Phuket residents.

“On this occasion, Phuket residents from all sectors are invited to join and be hosts together. Together we can keep the roads clean; manage your own areas to be clean and orderly. This is considered a welcome note in order to create a good image of Thailand and that of Phuket,” he added.

The meeting yesterday followed Thanathip Upatising, Head of the APEC 2022 Task Force, and Pol Lt Gen Chinnapat Sarasin, Assistant Commissioner of the National Police, inspecting Phuket International Airport earlier this month as part of the preparations for the APEC ISOM meetings to be held in Phuket.

Joining that visit were Governor Narong along with Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong and Phuket Airport General Manager Monchai Tanode.

An estimated 150 people, comprising domestic and foreign dignitaries, are expected to arrive for the APEC ISOM meetings in Phuket.