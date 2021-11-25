BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Be good hosts for Apec meetings in Phuket, urges Governor

Be good hosts for Apec meetings in Phuket, urges Governor

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has called on all people in Phuket to help welcome visiting delegates for the APEC Informal Senior Officials’ Meeting (ISOM) to be held on the island early next month.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 November 2021, 11:52AM

The call to be good hosts came at a meeting held yesterday (Nov 24). Photo: PR Phuket

The call to be good hosts came at a meeting held yesterday (Nov 24). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at the meeting yesterday (Nov 24). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at the meeting yesterday (Nov 24). Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Thanathip Upatising, Head of the APEC 2022 Task Force, and Pol Lt Gen Chinnapat Sarasin, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, inspected Phuket International Airport earlier this month as part of the preparations for the APEC ISOM meetings to be held in Phuket. Photo: AoT Phuket

Thanathip Upatising, Head of the APEC 2022 Task Force, and Pol Lt Gen Chinnapat Sarasin, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, inspected Phuket International Airport earlier this month as part of the preparations for the APEC ISOM meetings to be held in Phuket. Photo: AoT Phuket

Thanathip Upatising, Head of the APEC 2022 Task Force, and Pol Lt Gen Chinnapat Sarasin, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, inspected Phuket International Airport earlier this month as part of the preparations for the APEC ISOM meetings to be held in Phuket. Photo: AoT Phuket

Thanathip Upatising, Head of the APEC 2022 Task Force, and Pol Lt Gen Chinnapat Sarasin, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, inspected Phuket International Airport earlier this month as part of the preparations for the APEC ISOM meetings to be held in Phuket. Photo: AoT Phuket

Thanathip Upatising, Head of the APEC 2022 Task Force, and Pol Lt Gen Chinnapat Sarasin, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, inspected Phuket International Airport earlier this month as part of the preparations for the APEC ISOM meetings to be held in Phuket. Photo: AoT Phuket

Thanathip Upatising, Head of the APEC 2022 Task Force, and Pol Lt Gen Chinnapat Sarasin, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, inspected Phuket International Airport earlier this month as part of the preparations for the APEC ISOM meetings to be held in Phuket. Photo: AoT Phuket

Thanathip Upatising, Head of the APEC 2022 Task Force, and Pol Lt Gen Chinnapat Sarasin, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, inspected Phuket International Airport earlier this month as part of the preparations for the APEC ISOM meetings to be held in Phuket. Photo: AoT Phuket

Thanathip Upatising, Head of the APEC 2022 Task Force, and Pol Lt Gen Chinnapat Sarasin, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, inspected Phuket International Airport earlier this month as part of the preparations for the APEC ISOM meetings to be held in Phuket. Photo: AoT Phuket

« »

The ISOM visit will see more than 100 meetings held on Phuket from Dec 1-3, Governor Narong explained at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Nov 24), joined by teleconference by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Phuket has been honored to be the venue for the APEC Informal Senior Officials’ Meeting (ISOM) during Dec 1-3 due to the readiness of the venue as well as being a target area for visitor tourism,” Governor Narong said. 

“I invite Phuket residents to welcome and be a good host in order to create a good image of Thailand and its people,” he added.

The meeting also discussed security measures, traffic “facilitation”, medical and public health care, hospitality and public relations, noted a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Governor Narong said that with Thailand hosting the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and related meetings in 2022, as host Thailand has to organise more than 100 meetings, both at the level of working groups and experts. senior officer level ministerial level and leaders in the APEC economic zone, added the report.

“Therefore, in order for the meeting to go smoothly and successfully as well as presenting a good image of Thailand and Phuket In order to make the APEC meeting attendees have the best impression, Phuket Province [provincial government] has appointed a preparatory committee to make the meeting go smoothly and invite the people of Phuket to welcome and be a good host to demonstrate the potential and readiness of Phuket to welcome visitors as well,” the report repeated.

UWC Thailand

Vice Governor Piyapong, also present at the meeting yesterday, joined the call for Phuket people to be good hosts.

In addressing the heads of government offices and agencies across the island, he said, “The host of the APEC meeting is Thailand, but the actual host is all Phuket residents.

“On this occasion, Phuket residents from all sectors are invited to join and be hosts together. Together we can keep the roads clean; manage your own areas to be clean and orderly. This is considered a welcome note in order to create a good image of Thailand and that of Phuket,” he added.

The meeting yesterday followed Thanathip Upatising, Head of the APEC 2022 Task Force, and Pol Lt Gen Chinnapat Sarasin, Assistant Commissioner of the National Police, inspecting Phuket International Airport earlier this month as part of the preparations for the APEC ISOM meetings to be held in Phuket.

Joining that visit were Governor Narong along with Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong and Phuket Airport General Manager Monchai Tanode.

An estimated 150 people, comprising domestic and foreign dignitaries, are expected to arrive for the APEC ISOM meetings in Phuket.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket officials blame entertainment venues for rising cases? Phuket police deny ’robbing’ foreigners || November 25
Heavy rain, flood warning for the South
Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks
Most new infections from entertainment venues: Phuket health official
Phang Nga tourism still suffering
Phuket marks 110 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket cases jump to triple digits, Illegal cough medicine factory in Phuket || November 24
Power outage to affect Cape Yamu
Surin Islands sea gypsy community placed under lockdown
Counterfeit cough medicine factory raided in Phuket
Mobile merger seen as ‘perilous’
Ditch your Moderna order, get Pfizer from state: Anutin
Contestant accused of flag abuse
Phuket marks 105 new COVID cases, two new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Face mask fines, Street racing crackdown, Group goes after Amnesty International || November 23

 

Phuket community
Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders

Ref my recent comments - apologies to the ladies that might also be involved in this charade of - by...(Read More)

Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders

Interesting again to see that this forum is more about moaning about others' comments - instead ...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

I've followed thais going through road blocks many times 3 thais on a bike no helmets and just l...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

That off topic dismissive non answer is like what I got 3 days ago when I asked the political campai...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

Thais and foreigners have different fines for traffic violations. This is discrimination.　 ชา...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

Take a video of them only targeting foreigners - as we all know they do regularly- then be sued for...(Read More)

Phuket OrBorTor elections this Sunday bring alcohol ban

Anyone have a contact for K. 'Mana' running for Cherng-Telay Orbor-Tor Chief? I'd like t...(Read More)

Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders

10 people visiting on the neighbor's porch- all Thai and not one wearing a mask. ...(Read More)

Most new infections from entertainment venues: Phuket health official

The blaring- speaker election ad truck drivers are all congregating on the neighbor's porch as...(Read More)

Ditch your Moderna order, get Pfizer from state: Anutin

How does one register for the government's Pfizer dose?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
EPL predictions
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thanyapura

 