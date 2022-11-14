BDO Phuket Breakfast Briefing - ’Cash is King’

Start From: Wednesday 7 December 2022, 09:00AM to Wednesday 7 December 2022, 11:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

BDO in Phuket, in conjunction with Hughes Krupica, is pleased to invite you to an exclusive breakfast briefing on "Cash is King: Raising Capital to Supercharge Your Business". Learn the 10-step guide to raising capital and the five key legal and structuring issues you should consider. Preparing your business for growth requires access to capital in the same way as those who require cash to keep the business going. Hear from our experts as to what businesses need to do to prepare themselves for a capital raise, be it debt or equity. Our Speakers: 1. Matthew Cutt: Advisory Partner at BDO Thailand 2. Desmond Hughes: Co-founder and Senior Partner at Hughes Krupica This event is free of charge and has limited capacity. Register now to book your slot. Click here https://bit.ly/3El18J0 or email BDO at marketing@bdo.th