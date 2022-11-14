BDO Phuket Breakfast Briefing - ’Cash is King’

British International School, Phuket
Start From: Wednesday 7 December 2022, 09:00AM to Wednesday 7 December 2022, 11:00AM

BDO in Phuket, in conjunction with Hughes Krupica, is pleased to invite you to an exclusive breakfast briefing on "Cash is King: Raising Capital to Supercharge Your Business". Learn the 10-step guide to raising capital and the five key legal and structuring issues you should consider. Preparing your business for growth requires access to capital in the same way as those who require cash to keep the business going. Hear from our experts as to what businesses need to do to prepare themselves for a capital raise, be it debt or equity. Our Speakers: 1. Matthew Cutt: Advisory Partner at BDO Thailand 2. Desmond Hughes: Co-founder and Senior Partner at Hughes Krupica This event is free of charge and has limited capacity. Register now to book your slot. Click here https://bit.ly/3El18J0 or email BDO at marketing@bdo.th

Address : Captain Room, NH Boat Lagoon Phuket Resort

 

Phuket community
Immigration ramps up checks on foreigners

@Wiesel 100% agree !...(Read More)

Patong Hill repairs to take longer than expected

Well I am shocked- I never expected that (removes tongue firmly from cheek). Best thing that could h...(Read More)

Arrest of New Zealand man for guns ‘overblown’

What does Mr Mott's business have to do with this post? Nice advert! Looks like the tip-off was ...(Read More)

‘Prab Road’ steams ahead

Will 'Prab Road' get a official safety certification of Phuket Prevention Disaster Dept and ...(Read More)

Rampant monkey abuse prompts PETA call for boycott of all Thai coconut products

@JohnC, why not condoning the actions of Thai animal abusers? Look what they call 'Zoo's'...(Read More)

Immigration ramps up checks on foreigners

@Wiesel, dumb I wrote. Reality is not discrimatory as half the timethey doný know what they are do...(Read More)

Russian tourist drowns at Karon Beach

I see the lifeguards get some criticism here but they do a fantastic job. 2 months ago there were 2 ...(Read More)

Patong Hill repairs to take longer than expected

And looking at the pics of the 'repairs' - seems to me that unconsolidated material is being...(Read More)

Patong Hill repairs to take longer than expected

Oh what a surprise ..... the vertical cliff of loose and unconsolidated soil, supporting a road, is ...(Read More)

Drunk driving victims slam push for 4am nightspot closing

Aaaah - statistics. If 20% of accidents are caused by drunks, then 80% must be caused by sober drive...(Read More)

 

