BCIS’s vision of maintaining excellence is visible in all its endeavours

Berda Claude International School (BCIS) was founded with one core philosophy – Education changes the world. This simple, yet powerful tenet drives the management and teachers forward, with a focus on providing comprehensive academics as well as extracurricular experiences for students in any field they pursue.

Saturday 7 April 2018, 02:00PM

Their qualified teaching staff inspire students to learn by creating an inclusive and nurturing classroom environment that excites children and allows them to reach their full potential.

The classrooms, laboratories and specialised rooms are all designed with the latest facilities to ensure that teachers have modern technology and ergonomically designed classrooms to provide the best education possible. BCIS will push to excel in every aspect.

Other facilities too, are being developed with the same focus in mind. The library is being built on an area of 300 square metres, so students have ample space to read and benefit from the wide array of resources at their disposal.

Now in the process of constructing Phase II and Phase III, (due for completion in May and September respectively) the school has a keen focus on offering specialised services and facilities so students can excel academically or otherwise.

An Olympic-sized swimming pool, tennis and mini academy (incorporating 2 full sized and 4 regulation sized mini courts), professional sized football pitches, and a spacious gymnasium for sports and gymnastics, will be designed to provide an experience that can prepare them for a future competitive sports environment.

The school’s vision of maintaining excellence is visible in all its present and future endeavours. Unique facilities such as an educational garden, a horticulture learning centre, and planetarium are just some of the exciting features that will allow students to get hands-on experience to complement their classroom knowledge.

 

Visit bcisphuket.com or call 076 606 204 to find out more information.

 

 
