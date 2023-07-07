BCIS reaches for the stars

Phuket, the second-largest hub of international schools in Thailand after Bangkok, is set to host an exceptional educational summer camp with an exciting space context. From 7 to 11 August 2023, Starlight Education, in cooperation with BCIS Phuket, will welcome students from all over the world aged 9 to 15+ for a transformative learning experience. The CubeSat Challenge: Phuket summer camp will enable participants to combine an understanding of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) while exploring the world of space technology.

Sunday 9 July 2023 11:00 AM

Steven Smith, aerospace technology executive and a former NASA astronaut, and veteran of four space flights covering 16 million miles and seven spacewalks, totaling 49 hours and 25 minutes.

At the heart of CubeSat Challenge: Phuket lies the innovative concept of CubeSats—a low-cost means to send payloads into space. These miniature satellites have revolutionized space research and exploration, democratizing access to the cosmos. CubeSats provide an invaluable platform for everyone, including students, to engage in hands-on experimentation and gain practical experience in satellite technology, paving the way for ground-breaking discoveries in various scientific fields.

With help and guidance from brilliant astronauts, industry role models, expert educators, and mentors, participating students will learn about space, innovation, and mental strength by building CubeSats and understanding the nuances of space technology development. Along the way, they will also pick up key 21st century skills including coding, design thinking and innovation. Through interactive workshops, engaging lectures, and practical activities, the students will work in teams to propose ideas for their own CubeSat and design it; the best idea is chosen on the final day and will be launched to the edge of Space either on site or in a live stream.

Students will also have the opportunity to experience the universe in BCIS’s (Phuket’s one and only) Fulldome 360 Planetarium and cosmos theatre. The rich audio and visual experience engages student’s interests and curiosity to help them visualize various celestial phenomena and the principles that govern space exploration. Depending on the weather, students may also get an opportunity to observe details on the sun and the moon through the school’s specialized Hydrogen-Alpha solar telescope and 6-inch Dobsonian telescopes.

The Starlight Education/BCIS Phuket summer camp offers an unforgettable journey of growth and discovery. Under the guidance of retired NASA astronaut deputy commander Steven Smith, participants will gain insights into the vast opportunities that lie within the realm of space exploration. Additionally, Steven Smith, who has extensive experience in highly dangerous extravehicular activities (EVAs) including space walks, will share with students how to develop an explorer mindset. The explorer’s mentality is critical for a person to bravely and calmly face the unknown and take calculated risks to push our limits of knowledge and drive innovation. As for more artistically minded students, this experience could foster a wider imagination of what is possible.

Phuket has emerged as a prominent destination for quality education in Thailand. By integrating the excitement of space exploration through CubeSats with STEM subjects, the CubeSat Challenge: Phuket summer program promises a unique opportunity for students to embark on an unparalleled educational and experiential journey. This camp promises to ignite and inspire young minds through a hands-on learning experience, guided by one of the best humanity has to offer, with the goal of sparking a passion for astronomy, space science and exploration.

To register for the camp, visit go.bcisphuket.com/cubesat-phuket or for more information, visit bcisphuket.com