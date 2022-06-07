Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

BCCT PHUKET LUNCHEON WITH BRITISH AMBASSADOR

BCCT PHUKET LUNCHEON WITH BRITISH AMBASSADOR

Start From: Monday 13 June 2022, 12:00PM to Monday 13 June 2022, 02:00PM

BCCT is delighted to invite you to attend the BCCT Phuket Luncheon with British Ambassador H.E. Mark Gooding OBE. Location: Kata Rocks, 186/22 Kok Tanode Road, Kata. Time: 12.00 noon - 2.00pm. Cost: THB 1,200 for BCCT members and THB 1,800 for non-members including 3-course western set lunch and soft drinks. Thanks to our sponsor LawtonAsia Insurance Brokers. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required to confirm your booking. No payment on the door. No walk-ins please. To book your seat please email palika@bccthai.com

Person : BCCT
Address : Kata Rocks, Kata

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Prayut reveals new strategy for Thai tourism

Oh jeez...all this barfing of "eco-this" and "sustainable-that". And gotta love ...(Read More)

Prayut reveals new strategy for Thai tourism

I arrived back last week on Singapore Airlines, the plane was half full. With respect most of those ...(Read More)

Prayut set to visit Phuket

@Kurt. In English please?...(Read More)

Phuket marks 6 new COVID cases, no deaths

Patience will endure now. Three months buys a lifetime. ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 6 new COVID cases, no deaths

If Covid numbers have fallen, perhaps the isolation and masks mandates worked- and to lift them too ...(Read More)

Prayut reveals new strategy for Thai tourism

@Mav: It's worth pointing out that Emirates are expensive right now and losing customers to thei...(Read More)

Phuket marks 6 new COVID cases, no deaths

You see? 6 months ago we were seeing 300 plus cases detected every day with huge numbers of people b...(Read More)

Prayut reveals new strategy for Thai tourism

Perhaps PM Prayut and Gov Narong should people to clean Kamala Beach, its a real mess plastic and r...(Read More)

Prayut reveals new strategy for Thai tourism

That number of 4000 - was it cumulative for the three days or per day - I arrived Thursday on the Em...(Read More)

Prayut reveals new strategy for Thai tourism

Read article 3 times, notice Prayut doesn't touch lame infra structure of Phuket. The incinerato...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Lean On Me Live Fest

 