BCCT PHUKET LUNCHEON WITH BRITISH AMBASSADOR

Start From: Monday 13 June 2022, 12:00PM to Monday 13 June 2022, 02:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

BCCT is delighted to invite you to attend the BCCT Phuket Luncheon with British Ambassador H.E. Mark Gooding OBE. Location: Kata Rocks, 186/22 Kok Tanode Road, Kata. Time: 12.00 noon - 2.00pm. Cost: THB 1,200 for BCCT members and THB 1,800 for non-members including 3-course western set lunch and soft drinks. Thanks to our sponsor LawtonAsia Insurance Brokers. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required to confirm your booking. No payment on the door. No walk-ins please. To book your seat please email palika@bccthai.com