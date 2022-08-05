British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
BCCT PHUKET Dinner **CANCELLED**

BCCT PHUKET Dinner **CANCELLED**

Start From: Wednesday 24 August 2022, 06:00PM to Wednesday 24 August 2022, 09:00PM

 

*CANCELLED*

You are invited to the BCCT Phuket Dinner at SAii Laguna Phuket. Our guest speaker is Chris Cracknell, BCCT Chair & Grant Thornton Thailand Chairman who will present on ‘Shifting Demographics: The Hidden Derailer of the Thai Economy’ Before the dinner join us for some business networking. This is a fantastic opportunity to catch up with old friends, make new business connections, and share experiences in an open, relaxed and friendly environment. Cost: THB 1,200 for BCCT members and THB 2,000 for non-members including 3-course western set dinner, free flow selected beverages and soft drinks. Booking visit bccthai.com

Person : BCCT
Address : Saii Laguna Phuket
Website :
http://members.bccthai.com/bcct/asp/even...

 

