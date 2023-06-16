333 at the beach
BCCT Multi-Chamber Phuket Evening

BCCT Multi-Chamber Phuket Evening

Start From: Thursday 13 July 2023, 06:00PM to Thursday 13 July 2023, 09:00PM

Medical Tourism - What value does it bring to the Phuket economy? Medical Tourism is the growth sector that everyone is talking about. How will it help boost the Phuket economy? The British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) is bring together industry leaders to explain the what, the why and how Medical Tourism can help Phuket as a whole. Join us on Thursday 13th July at the Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town from 6pm. Tickets for BCCT/partner members THB 500 net and guests THB 1,000 net. This includes free flow selected beverages and a light dinner. Book now by emailing events@bccthai.com

Person : BCCT Events
Address : Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town
Phone : 02651-5350-1
Website :
http://members.bccthai.com/bcct/asp/even...

 

Norovirus situation improves in Phuket, health chief confirms

Question: What was the last PPHO water/ice checks at all the NINE water/ice producing facilities BEF...(Read More)

Norovirus situation improves in Phuket, health chief confirms

Today, in BP, medical officials still puzzled how/were the norovirus expolsion comes from. Well, res...(Read More)

Norovirus situation improves in Phuket, health chief confirms

Good to have someone like little Timy. He always know what's true and what's not....(Read More)

Woman injured in Tha Ruea accident

Very large speed calming bumps in the road would slow traffic down - preferably evey 20M on every du...(Read More)

Norovirus situation improves in Phuket, health chief confirms

Very nasty symptoms. My wife came down with it last week, took her to Chalong Hospital doubled up wi...(Read More)

Dolphin spotted in Tha Jeen Canal

Lucky they breathe air, otherwise it would be well and truly dead from the water pollution in that c...(Read More)

Russian man drowns at Rawai villa

Maybe his specific passtime is to lie at the bottom of swimming pools and see how long he can stay t...(Read More)

Inspection finds no unreasonable hikes in Phuket food prices

Strange. Every local you talk to is always complaining about how expensive food prices have gotten h...(Read More)

Norovirus situation improves in Phuket, health chief confirms

Hahaha, the message was misinterpreted. I kinda doubt that. I would say that the guy telling media w...(Read More)

Phuket taximeters plead for protection against mobile apps

i would not have a problem if ever those yellow taxi in phuket would actually use the meter =...but ...(Read More)

 

