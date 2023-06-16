BCCT Multi-Chamber Phuket Evening

Start From: Thursday 13 July 2023, 06:00PM to Thursday 13 July 2023, 09:00PM

Medical Tourism - What value does it bring to the Phuket economy? Medical Tourism is the growth sector that everyone is talking about. How will it help boost the Phuket economy? The British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) is bring together industry leaders to explain the what, the why and how Medical Tourism can help Phuket as a whole. Join us on Thursday 13th July at the Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town from 6pm. Tickets for BCCT/partner members THB 500 net and guests THB 1,000 net. This includes free flow selected beverages and a light dinner. Book now by emailing events@bccthai.com