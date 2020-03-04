BCCT fires up first Phuket event for 2020

PHUKET: The British Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (BCCT), in cooperation with American, Australian, Canadian, EABC, French, German, Netherlands and Singapore Chambers of Commerce, will hold its first Phuket event of 2020 at the Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort on Mar 27.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 4 March 2020, 09:28AM

Birgit Hansl, The World Bank’s Country Manager for Thailand, will be the guest speaker. Image: BCCT

Birgit Hansl, Country Manager for Thailand, East Asia and Pacific, The World Bank will share her insight on "Thai Economy in 2020" given the many external and domestic challenges currently in play. After the briefing, will be the business networking event, providing an excellent opportunity to connect with other business folk while enjoying food and drinks. The briefing will be held from 5-6pm, followed by the networking from 6:30-9pm The briefing is free to attend but pre-registration is required. Entry to the networking event costs B500 for BCCT members and participating chambers and B900 for non-members, payable at the door. Price includes food and free flow beverages. To book attendance at the event email banthita@bccthai.com