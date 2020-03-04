Birgit Hansl, Country Manager for Thailand, East Asia and Pacific, The World Bank will share her insight on “Thai Economy in 2020” given the many external and domestic challenges currently in play.
After the briefing, will be the business networking event, providing an excellent opportunity to connect with other business folk while enjoying food and drinks.
The briefing will be held from 5-6pm, followed by the networking from 6:30-9pm
The briefing is free to attend but pre-registration is required. Entry to the networking event costs B500 for BCCT members and participating chambers and B900 for non-members, payable at the door. Price includes food and free flow beverages.
To book attendance at the event email banthita@bccthai.com
The Phuket News and Window on Phuket are a proud media sponsors of the BCCT Phuket Briefing & Networking series.
