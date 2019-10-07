THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BCCT Business Briefing in Phuket to tackle work permits, TM28, TM30

PHUKET: The BCCT Multi-Chamber Phuket Briefing & Networking event being this Thursday (Oct 10) will tackle the major issues of work permits and labour law along with the controversial TM28 and TM30 immigration requirements of reporting foreigners’ whereabouts.


By The Phuket News

Monday 7 October 2019, 05:55PM

The one-hour presentation titled, "Thai Labour Law, Visas & Work Permits", will be delivered by John Casella, Partner at professional tax and consulting services firm PKF Thailand Ltd**, and Chutinun Wannapirun, PKF Thailand's Director of Corporate Legal Services.

The one-hour presentation titled, “Thai Labour Law, Visas & Work Permits”, will be delivered by John Casella, Partner at professional tax and consulting services firm PKF Thailand Ltd**, and Chutinun Wannapirun, PKF Thailand’s Director of Corporate Legal Services.

The briefing, organised by the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) and other major foreign chambers of commerce in the country, will be held at Mom Tri’s Villa Royale on Kata Noi Rd, starting at 5pm.

The one-hour presentation titled, “Thai Labour Law, Visas & Work Permits”, will be delivered by John Casella, Partner at professional tax and consulting services firm PKF Thailand Ltd**, and Chutinun Wannapirun, PKF Thailand’s Director of Corporate Legal Services.

“PKF has presented these topics to the BCCT and other Chambers over the past few years because they universally affect the lives of all Chamber members, whether foreigners or Thais, and are often misunderstood by both employers and employees alike with typically detrimental consequences to those under-informed parties,” Mr Castella explained to The Phuket News.

“Our presentation will cover the general ‘everyone needs to know’ fundamentals of Thai Labour Law, Visas & Work Permits. Then, we will highlight some recent changes and significant developments in the enforcement of these laws. Most notably, we will highlight the following recent events:

• amendments during 2019 to the Thai Labour Protection Act that apply to every employer and employee in Thailand;

• changes by the Immigration Bureau in the enforcement of TM-30 & TM-28 reporting that affect both foreigners residing in Thailand and their landlords; and,

• a discussion of foreseeable changes in relevant laws and their enforcement in the future.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“These topics invariably generate interesting Business Briefing due to the fact that they personally relate to everyone in the audience,” Mr Castella added.

Following the one-hour briefing will be the BCCT sundowner Networking event from 6:30pm to 9pm.

Admission to the Briefing is free.

Admission to the Networking event is B500 for members and B900 for non-members.

For more information or to register for the event, click here.

The event is being organised by the BCCT in cooperation with the Australian, Canadian, EABC, French, German, Netherlands and Singapore Chambers of Commerce.

** PKF Thailand is a professional services firm headquartered in the heart of the financial district of Bangkok and is a member of PKF International’s global family of legally independent firms. PKF is also the only global accounting firm with an active branch in the Eastern Seaboard – heart of the government’s Eastern Economic Corridor initiative. For more information, click here.

