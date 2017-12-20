Spoil yourself with a Seafood BBQ Buffet featuring a variety of main dishes cooked in BBQ style. Come and crack open some crab legs, peel some prawns, & sip some spicy Tom Yam, Sushi & Sashimi, grilled mussels, grilled squid & rock lobster, salad and dessert! Available for dinner every Friday at 6.30 p.m.- 10.00 p.m. Price: THB 990 net / person, Email: fb.patong@impiana.com
BBQ Seafood Buffet at Sala Bua Beachfront Restaurant
Start From: Friday 5 January 2018, 06:30PM
to Friday 5 January 2018, 10:00PM