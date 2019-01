Start From: Tuesday 5 February 2019, 06:30PM to Tuesday 5 February 2019, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Celebrate a cherished family reunion this New Year over a sumptuous family buffet dinner featuring distinguished oriental favorites with a highlight of Chinese dance performance. At Cosmo Restaurant. Tuesday 5th February 2019 from 06.30 pm until 10.00 pm. Price 1,950 THB for adults and 975 THB for children under 12. Advance reservations are recommended.