BBQ Buffet at The Nai Harn

Start From: Saturday 4 January 2020, 06:30PM to Saturday 4 January 2020, 09:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Due to popular demand, our Saturday BBQ Buffet is back ! Join us at Cosmo restaurant for an unforgettable experience of freshest seafood, 200 day grain fed Black Angus beef, homemade sausages, appetisers including home made charcuterie, cheese and sumptuous desserts - all this while overlooking the Andaman Sea at Naiharn Bay. From 6:30 - 9:30pm. To book a table, call: +66 76 380 200, ext. 8311 or 8312 or email: fbreservation@thenaiharn.com