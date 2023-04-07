Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Batsaikhan claims Tour of Thailand title

Batsaikhan claims Tour of Thailand title

CYCLING: Mongolia’s Tegshbayar Batsaikhan was crowned the overall champion of the Tour of Thailand 2023 in Rayong province on Thursday (Apr 6).

Cycling
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 8 April 2023, 08:15AM

Tegshbayar Batsaikhan celebrates on the podium. Photo: Bangkok Post

Tegshbayar Batsaikhan celebrates on the podium. Photo: Bangkok Post

The Roojai Online Insurance (ROI) rider finished the six-stage race, covering 1,032.90 kilometres, with a total time of 23:38.00 hours.

The winner received the trophy graciously donated by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, reports the Bangkok Post.

Batsaikhan’s compatriot Jambaljamts Sainbayar of TSG was second overall in 23:38.42 while Japan’s Yuma Koishi was third in 23:38.43.

The best placed Thai rider was Ratchanon Yaowarat of Thailand Continental Cycling Team (TCC) in 15th place in 23:40.32.

Sarawut Sirironnachai of Thailand Continental Cycling Team (TCC) was awarded the victory in the 167.3km sixth and final stage, which started from Chanthaburi, with a time of 3:48.52 on Thursday.

Laguna Phuket 2023

Malaysia’s Saleh Mohd Harrif of Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team who was the first rider to cross the finish line on Thursday was disqualified for not maintaining the route.

Dutch cyclist Raymond Kreder of JCL Team Ukyo took the second place and Patompob Phonarjthan of Thailand National Team won the third place, both finishing in the same time as the stage winner.

The Indonesian National Team was the best in the general classification and Asean team category after finishing in 71:00.09.

The three-day women’s race, which will held in Rayong, will begin this morning at 9am.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Lampard in shock return to Chelsea
Team Nam Naka win the 8th Tekkim Cup
Tough group for War Elephants at SEA Games
Rashford fires Man Utd into top four, Newcastle hit West Ham for five
Masters brings golf’s divided best back together to do battle
Chelsea held by Liverpool in first game after Potter’s sacking
New Zealand dominate Hong Kong Sevens
Bezzecchi claims maiden MotoGP win in rain-lashed Argentina
Newcastle up to third after beating Man Utd as Chelsea sack Potter
Verstappen wins again despite late-race chaos
Man City thrash Liverpool but Jesus keeps Arsenal eight points clear
Verstappen on pole after Perez crash
No joking around as Premier League enters crunch period
Young Phuket golfer continues her ascent
Polking says Thais good enough to meet top Asians

 

Phuket community
Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

The Phuket taxi hystery is completely getting out of the corrupt dumb 'Officials' hands. Jus...(Read More)

Surin next target to have power cables buried in Phuket

So why are PEA and the internet companies contributing to the cost, this is precisely the reason we ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

When a driver can charge three days minimum wage for a one hour trip, the govt needs to increas...(Read More)

PPAO readies for Songkran Seven Days of Danger

Just 4 dead last Songkhran in Phuket, it’s 4 to many. Think they most stable up whit body bags thi...(Read More)

ThaiHealth campaign aims to reduce Songkran road accidents

Here's a slogan for them. "Don't throw water at people on motorbikes as they try to go ...(Read More)

Chinese arrested for working illegally in Phuket

With the expected influx of Chinese tourists again there will be plenty of illegals working with the...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

Obviously the guilty party is the brainless thug who attacked the taxi driver with a tire iron over ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

here we go again, and every one those taxy crooks now feel like vigilantes thanks you the protectio...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

This is now descending to the Wild West truly disgraceful and inflamed by the media and authorities ...(Read More)

Australian resort owner murdered in Krabi

@Jimmy888 Nobody misses you ! Funny you still interested in reading stories about a country you d...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ixina Thailand
Open Kitchen Laguna
Brightview Center
Pacific Prime Thailand

 