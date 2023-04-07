Batsaikhan claims Tour of Thailand title

CYCLING: Mongolia’s Tegshbayar Batsaikhan was crowned the overall champion of the Tour of Thailand 2023 in Rayong province on Thursday (Apr 6).

Tegshbayar Batsaikhan celebrates on the podium. Photo: Bangkok Post

The Roojai Online Insurance (ROI) rider finished the six-stage race, covering 1,032.90 kilometres, with a total time of 23:38.00 hours.

The winner received the trophy graciously donated by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, reports the Bangkok Post.

Batsaikhan’s compatriot Jambaljamts Sainbayar of TSG was second overall in 23:38.42 while Japan’s Yuma Koishi was third in 23:38.43.

The best placed Thai rider was Ratchanon Yaowarat of Thailand Continental Cycling Team (TCC) in 15th place in 23:40.32.

Sarawut Sirironnachai of Thailand Continental Cycling Team (TCC) was awarded the victory in the 167.3km sixth and final stage, which started from Chanthaburi, with a time of 3:48.52 on Thursday.

Malaysia’s Saleh Mohd Harrif of Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team who was the first rider to cross the finish line on Thursday was disqualified for not maintaining the route.

Dutch cyclist Raymond Kreder of JCL Team Ukyo took the second place and Patompob Phonarjthan of Thailand National Team won the third place, both finishing in the same time as the stage winner.

The Indonesian National Team was the best in the general classification and Asean team category after finishing in 71:00.09.

The three-day women’s race, which will held in Rayong, will begin this morning at 9am.