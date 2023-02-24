Bars caught for late trading

PHUKET: Officers from the Mueang District Office have led raids on two bars for trading illegally, one for late trading in the heart of Phuket Town and the other in Wichit for not having any entertainment licence at all.



By The Phuket News

Friday 24 February 2023, 10:40AM

Officials led by District Office officials Wichet Suyanan, Deputy District Chief (Administrative Division), raided the Vlog Bar on Chanacharoen Rd in Phuket Town at 1:09am yesterday morning (Feb 23).

Joining the raid were officers led by Phuket City Police Chief Pol Col Pratuang Polmana and Territorial Defense Volunteer (OrSor) personnel.

Officers arrived at the venue to find a band playing live music and patrons still dining and drinking. An official report of the raid claimed that some 200 patrons were still in the bar.

Officers placed under arrest Mr Wisarut (family name withheld), 28.

He was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charge with operating a venue without the correct permit and selling alcohol outside legal hours.

According to the official report, Mr Wisarut confessed to the charges.

Officers staged another raid, this time in Wichit, in the early hours of this morning (Feb 24).

Officers arrived at the Krat Praiwan venue in Wichit at about 12:40am to find the venue still trading.

The operator, not named in the report, was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with operating a venue without the correct permit and selling alcohol outside the permitted hours.

According to officials, both raids were conducted following complaints by “good citizens”.