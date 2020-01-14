THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Barcelona sack Valverde and appoint Setien as successor

Barcelona sack Valverde and appoint Setien as successor

FOOTBALL: Spanish champions Barcelona have sacked their coach Ernesto Valverde and appointed Quique Setien as his replacement, the club announced yesterday (Jan 13).

Football
By AFP

Tuesday 14 January 2020, 12:53PM

Ernesto Valverde has been dismissed after two-and-a-half-seasons in charge at Barcelona despite the team currently being top of La Liga. Photo: AFP

Ernesto Valverde has been dismissed after two-and-a-half-seasons in charge at Barcelona despite the team currently being top of La Liga. Photo: AFP

The decision to remove Valverde was confirmed following a board meeting that lasted more than four hours at Camp Nou on yesterday afternoon.

Barca are top of La Liga but have won only one of their last five matches. Valverde is the first coach the club has sacked mid-season since Louis van Gaal in 2003.

“FC Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde have reached an agreement to terminate the contract that united both parties,” read a club statement released on last night.

Setien will be presented in a press conference at Camp Nou at 2:30pm local time (8:30pm Thailand time) today.

“Barcelona and Quique Setien have reached an agreement for the latter to become first team coach until 30 June 2022,” the club said.

“Setien is one of the most experienced coaches in Spanish football,” it added. “Throughout his career he has been a proponent of possession based, attacking football that has been attractive to the fans.”

His first game in charge will be at home to Granada on Sunday (Jan19). Barcelona play Napoli in the last 16 of the Champions League next month and Real Madrid in the league at the start of March.

Setien has made no secret of his admiration for the stylistic traditions of Barcelona, with the 61-year-old also renowned for favouring an exciting, offensive mode of football.

A former player of Atletico Madrid and Racing Santander, he was circled as a potential Barca coach during a particularly successful period in charge of Real Betis.

Setien led Betis to a sixth-place finish in 2018 and qualification for the Europa League but, despite overseeing a thrilling 4-3 victory at Camp Nou early the following season, results tailed off.

Betis finished 10th and the club and coach parted ways in the summer. Previously, he also helped Las Palmas avoid relegation from La Liga in 2016.

A footballing purist, Setien and Barcelona would seem a good fit, particularly if the players feel released from some of Valverde's more pragmatic tendencies.

But critics of Setien would argue style often takes precedence over substance and it remains to be seen how he handles the pressure of matching aesthetics with results at one of the world's most demanding clubs.

He will also have to do without Luis Suarez, who will be missing for the next four months after having surgery on his right knee.

Doubts had surrounded Valverde for several months and were underpinned by two disastrous exits from the Champions League.

Barcelona's shocking collapse against Roma in 2018 was followed by a similar capitulation against Liverpool last year.

Familiar fragility had been evident this season and a 3-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday (Jan 9), in which Barcelona conceded two late goals, prompted the board to act.

Valverde arrived two hours early for his last training session with the squad at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper yesterday morning before meeting with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Bartomeu then drove to Camp Nou, where he held a board meeting with several club officials including chief executive Oscar Grau, technical secretary Javier Bordas, vice president Jordi Cardoner and sporting director Eric Abidal.

Grau and Abidal had returned to Barcelona on Sunday after spending the weekend in Qatar, where they had offered the job to Xavi, only for the club's iconic former midfielder to indicate he was not ready to come immediately.

In Valverde's two seasons, his team won two La Liga titles, as well as the Copa del Rey in 2018, and another league success remained very much in sight this term, despite Madrid's impressive form in recent weeks.

But Barca's performances have been unconvincing and there were lingering concerns about Valverde's more functional tactics, which appear to have informed the switch to Setien.

When Valverde arrived in 2017, Barcelona were wounded, hurting after the shock departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain and humiliated, as consecutive defeats by Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup hinted at trouble for the season ahead.

Instead, he steadied the ship and galvanised the team.

They lost one league game en route to winning the title and the year after, they were champions again, finishing 11 points ahead of Atletico and 19 clear of Real.

Increasingly, though, Valverde's achievements faded from view and his failures began to overshadow them. Yesterday, Barcelona decided his time was up.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

War Elephants told to aim for a win
Phuket Championship confirmed as part of PGA Tour Series-China 2020 tournament
New Muay Thai event confirmed for Phuket at end of January
Badminton world number one Momota hurt, driver killed in Malaysia crash
International Team designates $125,000 of Presidents Cup charitable funds to Australia bushfire relief
Ormsby weathers Lowry surge to win Hong Kong Open
War Elephants need a draw to progress
Thais suffer heartbreak as Koreans claim ticket to Tokyo Olympics
Olympic athletes assured cardboard beds will withstand sex
England skipper Kane out until April with hamstring injury
Cricket legend Warne's cap raises Aus$1m for bushfire appeal as F1 ace Hamilton also donates
Rodwell gets to play the position of role model for today's prodigious youngsters
Thailand’s Buddhist monk meditating his way to golf's Masters
Spikers through to semi-finals
Sports stars rally behind Australian bushfire relief and rescue efforts

 

Phuket community
Phuket taxi drivers charged with attempted murder over Freedom Beach hit-and-run, alleged attempted shooting

Would it not be normal to have at least the taxi license suspended of the 2 attempting murderers? At...(Read More)

Uncle, nephew, arrested while loading 120kg of marijuana into tuk-tuk in Phuket Town

A tuk tuk without a tuk tuk driver? Oh, of course, don't touch any member of the Phuket Transpor...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration re-confirms ‘embassy income verification’ letters not required after American expat given 30 days to leave Thailand

A Immigration Office handles affairs of foreigners. Than you can not come out with 'brief Engli...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration re-confirms ‘embassy income verification’ letters not required after American expat given 30 days to leave Thailand

Well, I'm glad they cleared that up....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration re-confirms ‘embassy income verification’ letters not required after American expat given 30 days to leave Thailand

The Danish embassy reinstated issuing the letter after complaints from their citizens. The only thre...(Read More)

Uncle, nephew, arrested while loading 120kg of marijuana into tuk-tuk in Phuket Town

Oh boy, more family fun on Phuket! Apparently a special this week: If you are a tuk-tuk driver and ...(Read More)

Man, 77, stabbed with screwdriver as gold necklace stolen

K, with your comment you did show your ignorance.Gold is an important part of Thai society.Not only ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi drivers charged with attempted murder over Freedom Beach hit-and-run, alleged attempted shooting

How can they possibly be released on bail. As they are taxis, one can only assume the next few month...(Read More)

Man, 77, stabbed with screwdriver as gold necklace stolen

What kind of person... criticizes an elderly crime victim with asinine comments like this? Appalling...(Read More)

Health officials ramp up screenings to stave off mystery pneumonia from China

@K.Sorry to hear that officials didn't answer your question directly on here.Maybe they did not ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket

 