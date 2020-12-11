Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Barcelona’s Griezmann cuts Huawei links over Uighurs surveillance claims

Barcelona’s Griezmann cuts Huawei links over Uighurs surveillance claims

WORLD: Barcelona’s World Cup-winning footballer Antoine Griezmann said yesterday (Dec 10) he was ending a commercial deal with Huawei over reports the Chinese telecoms giant was involved in the surveillance of Uighur Muslims.

politicsChinesetechnology
By AFP

Friday 11 December 2020, 09:39AM

French World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann has prioritised his stance on human rights over sponsorship dollars by cutting the commercial deal with Huawei. Photo: AFP.

French World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann has prioritised his stance on human rights over sponsorship dollars by cutting the commercial deal with Huawei. Photo: AFP.

Frenchman Griezmann said on Instagram that following “strong suspicions that Huawei has contributed to the development of a ‘Uighurs alert’ through the use of facial recognition software, I am immediately ending my partnership with the company.”

He called on Huawei to “not just deny these accusations but to take concrete action as quickly as possible to condemn this mass repression... and to use its influence to contribute to the respect of human rights”.

US-based surveillance research firm IPVM said in a report Tuesday that Huawei had been involved in testing facial recognition software in China that could send alerts to police when it recognised Uighur minorities’ faces.

Huawei, earlier this year became the world’s top mobile phone seller, denied the claims.

“We do not develop algorithms, nor applications in the field of facial recognition or solutions targeting ethnic groups,” Huawei told AFP.

“Our products and solutions comply with industry standards and current regulations. Huawei fully and strictly adheres to the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, and complies with laws in the 170 countries where it operates.”

Human Rights Watch says Uighurs in Xinjiang are being arrested after being reported by software which identifies suspicious behaviour.

Surveillance spending in Xinjiang has risen sharply in recent years, with facial recognition, iris scanners, DNA collection and artificial intelligence deployed across the province in the name of preventing terrorism.

China has come under intense international criticism over its policies in Xinjiang, where rights groups say as many as one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been held in internment camps.

China defends the camps as vocational training centres aimed at stamping out terrorism and improving employment opportunities.

AXA Insurance PCL

Making voices heard

Griezmann, a 29-year-old forward who was a key part of the France team that reached the final of Euro 2016 and then won the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He has been a Huawei brand ambassador since 2017 and has featured prominently in a giant advertising campaign for the company in France.

Griezmann made his name with Real Sociedad in Spain before moving to Atletico Madrid in 2014.

He joined Barcelona in a 120-million-euro (B4.3 billion) deal in 2019 and is expected to be part of the French squad for next year’s European championships.

His decision to end his Huawei contract comes at a time when French sports figures, especially high-profile footballers, are increasingly making their voice heard on social and political issues.

In posts on his social media accounts last month, Griezmann expressed his concern at a video showing French policemen beating a music producer.

The video was one of the factors that led President Emmanuel Macron to declare that there is an “urgent need” to reform the police.

Griezmann previously suggested teams should walk off the field when faced with homophobic abuse from the stands, saying that “homophobia is a crime, not an opinion” in a May 2019 interview with French LGBT magazine Tetu.

On Wednesday, the Paris Saint-Germain team, containing Griezmann’s World Cup teammate Kylian Mbappe, walked off the pitch with their opponents from Istanbul Basaksehir in protest at allegedly racist language used by a match official in a Champions League game.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Push to repeal lese majeste laws goes to UN? Nightclub responds after raid! || December 11
Former Thalang Police Chief has corruption sentence reduced
Bangkok tourists escape serious injury in Mai Khao accident
Phuket ‘Commerce Market’ hoped to spur B500k in spending
Tide turning for Mekong protesters
Phuket officials promise to fight corruption
Phang Nga Governor issues another warning over returnees from COVID risk areas
Thai Airways flight reboot plan delayed
Rally chiefs vow to get lese majeste law the chop
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai cops extort dealer, sell his drugs! Saving face over alleged cop killer? || December 10
Phuket officials push events to support tourism
Arriving yachts granted 30-day extension for applying for Special Tourist Visa
Leatherback turtle lays eggs at Khok Kloi
Singapore ‘cruise to nowhere’ cut short after virus case
Veranda plans B1bn project in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Former Thalang Police Chief has corruption sentence reduced

Perfect gift to give for Thailand's Anti-Corruption Day. This place will never change...corrupt...(Read More)

Former Thalang Police Chief has corruption sentence reduced

A corrupt and criminal police Colonel, wow, wow. Instead of reducing his sentence, it should be have...(Read More)

Phuket officials promise to fight corruption

Start by having the police stop harassing foreign bike riders for "tea money"....(Read More)

Phuket officials promise to fight corruption

Oh brother...this is a good one. I don't know, but I would guess that most of the people making ...(Read More)

Tide turning for Mekong protesters

The Mekong river should get a international status. All countries were the Mekong river flows throug...(Read More)

Arriving yachts granted 30-day extension for applying for Special Tourist Visa

It's a pity that Thailand can't hold on/throw away her image, but was predictable. The world...(Read More)

Official Phuket Monopoly game to be launched

Another whinger. If it's that bad, why are you here then (if at all). I'm not complaining at...(Read More)

Prosecutors pass buck in ‘Boss’ case

Bear in mind, nonsense for sale are always brought up by Deputies, never by the top man. So, when on...(Read More)

Phuket officials push events to support tourism

It is good/nice that Phuket Officials promote domestic tourism in order to give air to local entrepr...(Read More)

Phuket officials push events to support tourism

wow tourist will be flocking to these exciting events, dream on guys...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
K9 Point
https://sgssecurity.com/
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand

 