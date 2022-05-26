Barbara Lange goes home

PHUKET: Barbara Lange, the 75-year-old German tourist who was rescued from being lost in the Phuket jungle after being missing for seven days, has gone home.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 26 May 2022, 10:04AM

Ms Lange, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, boarded a flight back to Germany yesterday, assisted by officers from the Tourist Assistance Center (TAC) at Phuket airport, together with the Tourist Police.

The adventures of Ms Lange, who disappeared twice from her hotel in Mai Khao during her stay in Phuket, raised concerns about the duty of care of seniors on holiday in Phuket, especially those suffering dementia.

Phuket officials focussed only on the safety aspect and of finding Ms Lange safe, which was achieved only after a large-scale search for her by land, sea and air.

Many readers of The Phuket News have pointed out that bringing any person suffering dementia requires special efforts to ensure the family member is under close watch at all times, and that services such as hiring a caretaker nurse for the duration of the holiday are available on the island.