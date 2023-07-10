333 at the beach
Bar raids continue

Bar raids continue

PHUKET: Raids on 10 entertainment venues in Muang District on Friday night (July 7) found no underage drinkers and no drugs. One venue was found trading outside legal hours, officials have reported.

By The Phuket News

Monday 10 July 2023 09:22 AM

Muang District Chief Phairot Srilamul led the raids, accompanied by officers from the Phuket City Police Station, Chalong Police and Wichit Police, as well as administrative and health officials and personnel from the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor).

Mr Phairot said that the inspections were in accordance with the policy of the Ministry of Interior and the policy of the Governor of Phuket, emphasizing that entertainment venue operators comply with the law.

The officers conducted checks for firearms, checked identification cards of customers at the venues to confirm they were of legal age, he said.

No minors were found at any of the venues, and random urine tests of employees found no evidence of drug use, he added.

The one venue found trading late was charged accordingly, Mr Phairot added.

All venue operators were warned to not make excessive noise and to comply with the opening and closing times as required by law, he said.

The series of raids began in Thalang District last Thursday night, with the Somerset Bar and Lounge in Moo 4, Srisoonthorn found operating without the correct licence and “selling liquor without permission / not displaying the licence in public”, reported the Phuket Info Center.

The owner of the bar confessed to the allegations and was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged accordingly, Phuket Info Center noted.

