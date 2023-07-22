Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bar near airport raided for late trading

Bar near airport raided for late trading

PHUKET: A bar immediately south of Phuket International Airport has been raided by police for late trading.Police have raided 

policecrimealcohol
By The Phuket News

Saturday 22 July 2023 10:42 AM

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

« »

Officers raided the ‘Suk Niyom’ bar, in Moo 1, Sakhu, at 3am, today (July 22), reported the Phuket Info Center.

Leading the raid, which included officers from the Sakhu Police, Thalang Police and local administration officials, was led by Pol Lt Col Noppruj Sukkri of the Sakhu Police.

under the direction of Mr. Narong Woonsiew, Governor of Phuket, Mr. Anupap Rodkwan Yodrambam, Deputy Governor of Phuket Province (M), Mr. Sompraj Prab Songkhram, Deputy Governor of Phuket Province, Mr Bancha Thanin, Thalang Sheriff ordered 

SOHO Pool Club

Officers found patrons still in the bar drinking. A photo posted in the report showed a mobile phone marking the time as 3:04am.

The report did not mention the bar manager or owner, but noted that the “accused” were taken to sakhu Police Station to face charges of “selling alcoholic beverages beyond the prescribed time”.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police seize 7,000 ya bah pills in Thalang drug bust
Another man arrested for selling fireworks on Patong Beach
Thai man in hospital after three-vehicle collision in Koh Kaew
Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Move Forward sidesteps, Hanging Patong cable, ‘Law breaking’ foreigners crackdown || July 21
Phuket underpass blocked by overturned truck
Neck-high cable sweeps woman off motorcycle
Phuket’s ‘Architect & Hotelex’ expo underway
Thai, Malaysian Navies conclude exercises off Phuket
Google testing AI news writing tool
Srettha: Pheu Thai-led coalition won’t touch lese-majeste law
Drug couple ‘Ming Samkong’ and ‘Care Paniang’ arrested
New promotion offers free Smart Bus travel
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Next party up as Thailand political saga continues, Over 14 million tourists so far || July 20
Officials use envoys meeting to highlight law-breaking foreigners

 

Phuket community
Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties

Thoroughly sick of anything to do with this joke of an election. Bickering and back stabbing like li...(Read More)

Thai man in hospital after three-vehicle collision in Koh Kaew

To state the obvious. Those that rammed in to the back of the others are definitely in the wrong. Mu...(Read More)

Phuket underpass blocked by overturned truck

Normal Thai reaction. It was somebody else's fault, not mine. Can anybody in this country drive ...(Read More)

Neck-high cable sweeps woman off motorcycle

Nothing new. The state of cables in Thailand is a complete joke. Almost every street and soi is just...(Read More)

New promotion offers free Smart Bus travel

We use it frequently to both airport and Patong great service and very busy between Patong and airpo...(Read More)

Thai, Malaysian Navies conclude exercises off Phuket

Agree with Old guy, these guy hardly have to worry about military threat, with the bigger threat bei...(Read More)

Tha Chatchai Police defends ‘pointless’ patrol pickup, rental car at Phuket Check Point

At JohnC, the buildings are done and have accomplished the purpose their intended purpose - securing...(Read More)

Thai, Malaysian Navies conclude exercises off Phuket

You'd think these 2 naval powers would do much more good by inspecting the hundreds of fishing b...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass to close for pump check

Several times already are these signs commented. Don't see the Thai how stupid the sign location...(Read More)

Injured turtle rescued at Nai Yang Beach

Old fishing nets getting dumped in the oceans by fisherman who don't care one bit about anything...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket 2023
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE - Phuket Villa Rental
Open Kitchen Laguna
Blue Tree Phuket
Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort
Zonezi Properties
SALA

 