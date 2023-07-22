Bar near airport raided for late trading

Officers raided the ‘Suk Niyom’ bar, in Moo 1, Sakhu, at 3am, today (July 22), reported the Phuket Info Center.
Leading the raid, which included officers from the Sakhu Police, Thalang Police and local administration officials, was led by Pol Lt Col Noppruj Sukkri of the Sakhu Police.
under the direction of Mr. Narong Woonsiew, Governor of Phuket, Mr. Anupap Rodkwan Yodrambam, Deputy Governor of Phuket Province (M), Mr. Sompraj Prab Songkhram, Deputy Governor of Phuket Province, Mr Bancha Thanin, Thalang Sheriff ordered
Officers found patrons still in the bar drinking. A photo posted in the report showed a mobile phone marking the time as 3:04am.
The report did not mention the bar manager or owner, but noted that the “accused” were taken to sakhu Police Station to face charges of “selling alcoholic beverages beyond the prescribed time”.
Be the first to comment.