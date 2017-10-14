The Phuket News
Banyan Tree Spas garner triple Award of Excellence win for Health Tourism

PHUKET: Three Banyan Tree Spas in Thailand have won the Award of Excellence for Health Tourism at the prestigious biannual 11th Thailand Tourism Awards 2017 organised by Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

tourism, health,

Saturday 14 October 2017, 04:22PM

Banyan Tree Phuket Spa Sanctuary garnered Award of Excellence for Health Tourism – Health & Wellness Destination (Nationwide), Banyan Tree Spa Bangkok received Award of Excellence for Health Tourism – Hotel/Resort Spa (Central Region) and Banyan Tree Spa Samui achieved Award of Excellence for Health Tourism – Hotel/Resort Spa (Southern Region).

Thailand Tourism Awards are designed to raise Thailand’s industry standards and recognise companies and individuals that have contributed to advancing a positive image of the Thai travel and tourism sector, established as one of the country’s key socio-economic development pillars.

The awards are unique in that they meet very specific criteria that link a high-quality tourism product with exemplary standards of service and facilities to the broader goals of national development, including culture, heritage and the environment.

The Judging Committee consisted of specialists and experts from various sectors related to tourism. The judging criteria required applicants to highlight how they are helping to conserve the country’s natural resources, mitigating climate change, contributing to economic and social development, practising good governance and innovation.

“We are honoured that our three Banyan Tree Spas located in Thailand are the distinguished winners of Thailand Tourism Awards 2017 Award of Excellence this year,” said Kingkarn Olarngarnjanin, Assistant Vice President/Executive Director of Banyan Tree Spa & Gallery.

The NAKA Island

“These awards are fine testimonies of Banyan Tree Spa’s strong brand recognition and service quality, as well as the result of our core focus on the rigorous training and development of our spa therapists at Banyan Tree Spa Academy in Phuket, so as to ensure a high level of consistency in our service delivery,” she added.

“When Banyan Tree Spa first opened in Phuket in 1994, it pioneered the tropical garden spa concept with its Asian therapies and holistic focus on spiritual, mental and physical harmony,” a press release announcing the award wins noted.

“Like the tropical and sacred tree from which the spa derived its name, the Banyan Tree Spa offers guests a Sanctuary for the Senses – a place for physical, mental and spiritual renewal. To achieve this, the spa focuses on a non-clinical and holistic approach based on traditional Asian healing therapies. It emphasises a ‘high-touch, low-tech’ approach that celebrates the human touch and the use of natural herbs and spices.

“Today, Banyan Tree Spa continues to raise the bar in the evolving spa and wellness industry, strengthening its brand presence in the global spa scene and amongst global travellers. With close to 600 spa awards and accolades, the intuitive art of touch is the key to its expansion and global footprints, growing from one Banyan Tree Spa in 1994 to become one of the largest spa operators in Asia today,” it added.

 

 
