Banyan Tree’s Saffron restaurant to welcome Thailand’s own Michelin-Star chef

Banyan Tree Phuket’s signature Saffron restaurant has announced that it will be welcoming Chef Phatchara “Pom” Pirapak, considered by many to be a national treasure, for two special set menu events on April 6-7.

Press Release

Friday 16 March 2018, 10:17AM

The dinners are set to bring Phuket’s celebrated cuisine to glorious new heights, featuring the skillful technique that helped Chef Pom earn a Michelin star for her Bangkok restaurant Saneh Jaan.

Chef Pom’s set menu begins with an appetiser of mud crab wrapped with ginger, chilli and citrus in wild betel leaf. A pomelo salad soon follows, with crayfish as well as coconut soup with lotus stem and scallop.

A dish of river prawn with stir-fried vermicelli and curry sauce provides an exquisite precursor to the main course. It is followed by a fine tenderloin Panang curry, cooked to perfection from a recipe originating in the south of Thailand, and served with nutritious riceberry rice. The meal comes to a close with a dessert of marian plum in citrus.

The menu captures the essence of what makes Saneh Jaan, Chef Pom’s own restaurant, so highly regarded. The restaurant, located at the Glasshouse in Sindhorn Tower on Bangkok’s Wireless Road, was singled out by the Michelin Guide for its “dishes crafted from ancient recipes… a mix of classics and hard-to-find recipes.”

The weekend event comes in partnership with Sanpellegrino and Acqua Panna, whose distinguished Fine Dining Lovers Guest Chef Series makes some of the world’s most exciting culinary talents accessible to new audiences. This series brings renowned chefs to Thailand from top dining destinations around the world, and also showcases top chefs from Thailand’s own creative restaurant scene.

The brands’ initiative is designed to demonstrate how the finest natural mineral water can be used to enhance the greatest of dining experiences. For more inspiration on food and wine trends, stories, profiles and videos around the world, visit Fine Dining Lovers, an online magazine sponsored by San Pellegrino and Acqua Panna.

Banyan Tree Phuket, as hosts for the festivities, reflect the dedication to quality that defines the renowned Phuket luxury hotel and its reputation for gourmet dining.

The set dinner is priced at B3,500 net, with an additional B4,800 net option which includes carefully selected imported beverages with each course.

 

For reservations or inquiries, please call 076 372 400 or email: fb-phuket@banyantree.com

 

 

 
