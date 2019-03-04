Banyan Tree Phuket announces two strategic hires to lead the sales and marketing team

PHUKET: Banyan Tree Phuket has announced the dual appointments of Chatuporn Srisoi as Director of Events and Filipa Carvalho De Sousa as Director of Marketing Communications.



By The Phuket News

Monday 4 March 2019, 10:59AM

Chatuporn ‘Eve’ Srisoi (left), Director of Events, and Filipa Carvalho De Sousa, Director of Marketing Communications, at Banyan Tree Phuket.

Chatuporn ‘Eve’ Srisoi is no stranger to the island of Phuket and the Laguna area, having previously worked at Splash Beach Resort. With a 10-year background in sales and reservations, Ms Chatuporn possesses extensive knowledge of the Phuket market. “Her unbridled energy and experience will lead the Banyan Tree Phuket Events team toward new heights,” said a release announcing her appointment. Also joining the Banyan Tree management team is its new Director of Marketing Communications, Filipa Carvalho De Sousa. Arriving from the UAE with eight years’ experience in the luxury hospitality industry, Ms De Sousa previously served as Director of Communications at Rosewood Abu Dhabi. “Her passion for people, digital marketing and social media will find plenty of expression as Banyan Tree Phuket expands its active online presence,” the announcement read. “Ms De Sousa will oversee the resort’s new digital marketing and social media strategy for Banyan Tree Phuket, generating excitement for another lively year filled with special promotions and events,” the announcement added.