Banyan Tree Phuket announces Michelle Lee as Director of Sales

PHUKET: Banyan Tree Phuket has announced the appointment of Michelle Lee as Director of Sales & Marketing.

tourism

By The Phuket News

Friday 21 February 2020, 02:14PM

Banyan Tree Phuket has announced the appointment of Michelle Lee as Director of Sales & Marketing. Photo: Banyan Tree Phuket

With over 20 years’ experience in Sales & Marketing across Asia, Ms Lee brings a seasoned know how to the 220 pool villas resort, explained a release announcing her appointment.

“A native of Singapore, Michelle has extensive experience in Sales & Marketing across Asia and has played key role in rebranding and opening projects in resort and city hotel that includes the preopening Director of Sales & Marketing at Capella Singapore, Director of Sales & Marketing at the Sofitel Metropole Hanoi and the Four Seasons Singapore,” the release noted.

“I am extremely excited to join Banyan Tree Phuket and I look forward to continue elevating and strengthening this iconic resort and destination,” Ms Lee said.