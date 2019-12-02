Kata Rocks
Banyan Tree Krabi to open Q2 2020

Banyan Tree Krabi to open Q2 2020

KRABI: The 72-unit Banyan Tree Krabi under construction north of Ao Nang is on schedule to open in the second quarter of next year, reports Bill Barnett, Managing Director of hospitality consultancy C9 Hotelworks.

tourismconstruction
By The Phuket News

Monday 2 December 2019, 11:44AM

Banyan Tree has released preview images of what the resort is to look like.

Once completed the entire project is budgeted to cost B1 billion, reports contractor W. and Associates.

Located at the Tubkaek Beach, some 30 minutes’ drive north of from Ao Nang, the resort is approximately is 35 kilometres from Krabi International Airport.

The isolated locale aims to provide a “locally-infused sanctuary offering a place to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul”, explains the Banyan Tree website.

In addition to all-day dining, a fitness centre, kids club and swimming pool, the resort is to feature a Banyan Tree Spa with Mini Rain Forest Facility as well as a ballroom.

The resort will feature 72 pool suites and villas built on a construction area of 20,000 square metres, notes contractor W. and Associates, which reports the project owner as TCCCL Andaman Co Ltd.

JW Marriott Phuket

The project was commissioned in 2016, with construction initially estimated to take 20 months.

The entire resort area covers just over 26 rai, with construction cost listed as B1 billion, reported the contractor.

W. and Associates’ role in the project is listed as civil and structural design and site drainage.

 

Phuket community
Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Christy... there can never be equality, the sooner feminists accept this the better off we will be.....(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

Just analytical, khun Pascale, just analytical. No hate. Visa matters are not internal stuff. Be so ...(Read More)

Woman killed, thrown out of car overturned on bypass road

What a disgusting comment by the serial poster.Can't get any lower than this.Shows clearly what ...(Read More)

Woman killed, thrown out of car overturned on bypass road

So who killed her before she was thrown out of the car? And how was she brought back to life whilst ...(Read More)

Woman killed, thrown out of car overturned on bypass road

Oh Girls, did mama not teach you to be home before dark, and not drive during dark hours? It is not...(Read More)

Turkish tourists injured in head-on collision

Oh Boy, wet road and speeding, these thai drivers never learn. Another case of not having proper dri...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

Two completely off topic anger filled comments from the solo entertainer and hater.Sticking his nose...(Read More)

Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

And no, Michelin does not separate the awards by gender as the poorly written caption suggests- &quo...(Read More)

Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Feminism is women being treating equally- such as jobs ads not allowed to specify male only for eng...(Read More)

Turkish tourists injured in head-on collision

Ahh- the road was to blame, nver mind adapting to the conditions at the time. Lock that naughty road...(Read More)

 

