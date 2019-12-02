Located at the Tubkaek Beach, some 30 minutes’ drive north of from Ao Nang, the resort is approximately is 35 kilometres from Krabi International Airport.
The isolated locale aims to provide a “locally-infused sanctuary offering a place to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul”, explains the Banyan Tree website.
In addition to all-day dining, a fitness centre, kids club and swimming pool, the resort is to feature a Banyan Tree Spa with Mini Rain Forest Facility as well as a ballroom.
The resort will feature 72 pool suites and villas built on a construction area of 20,000 square metres, notes contractor W. and Associates, which reports the project owner as TCCCL Andaman Co Ltd.
The project was commissioned in 2016, with construction initially estimated to take 20 months.
The entire resort area covers just over 26 rai, with construction cost listed as B1 billion, reported the contractor.
W. and Associates’ role in the project is listed as civil and structural design and site drainage.
Be the first to comment.