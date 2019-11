Banyan Tree Best of Brunch

Start From: Sunday 17 November 2019, 12:00PM to Sunday 5 January 2020, 03:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

From noon to 15:30 on Sunday, we brunch introducing Banyan's Tree Best Of Brunch showcasing our culinary's team favorite dishes combined with an array of refreshing cocktials relax. Enjoy & indulge it's Sunday.

Food Only - THB 2,800 per guest.

Inclusive of free flow of soft drinks hops, grapes - THB 3,700 per guest.

Inclusive of free flow bubbly - THB 4,000 per guest.