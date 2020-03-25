Banks ‘will be open’ during emergency

THAILAND: The Bank of Thailand (BoT) and other financial institutions said today (Mar 25) they would keep as many branches open as possible to ensure business can continue during the COVID-19 emergency.

CoronavirusCOVID-19

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 25 March 2020, 04:37PM

The Bank of Thailand said as many branches as possible will remain open to ensure business can continue during the COVID-19 emergency. Photo: Bangkok Post

BoT, the Thai Bankers’ Association, the Association of International Banks and the Government Financial Institutions Association said financial institutions under their supervision were ready to guarantee customers access to important services, including deposits, withdrawals, money transfers, payments and loan procedures. Branches and credit units would be open as often as possible and customers would be spaced at least 1.5 metres apart while waiting for service. Electronic channels including ATMs, cash deposit machines, internet banking, mobile banking, phone banking and call centres would operate around the clock, the announcement said. They also warned customers to be wary of fraudulent phone calls seeking their personal and financial details.