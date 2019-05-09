THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Banks to automatically submit savings accounts interest data to Revenue Dept

BANGKOK,: On discussions regarding savings account interest tax deductions, the Revenue Department (RD) has reached a conclusion requiring all banks to submit savings account interest payment data to the RD, with all interest payments less than B20,000 exempted from tax.

economics
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Thursday 9 May 2019, 11:04AM

Account owners wishing that their information not be sent automatically to the RD must inform their bank, whereupon they will be subjected to taxation, reported the National News Bureau of Thailand earlier this week. (See story here.)

Revenue Department Director General Ekniti Nitithanprapas revealed the department’s discussions with the Thai Bankers’ Association, the Association of International Banks, and Bank of Thailand on April 25 regarding savings account interest tax deductions, saying that banks will submit interest payment data to the RD, and that the RD will screen it for individuals who have received interest payments exceeding B20,000, and inform the bank to make a tax collection.

Persons who have received less than B20,000 interest payment will be exempted from taxation. Account owners can also request the banks not to send their account information to the RD by informing their banks, who will however apply a 15% tax deduction from interest payments to these accounts.

Thai Bankers’ Association President Predee Daochai said that persons who wish not to have their account information submitted to the Revenue Department must fill out a request form at the bank where they have their accounts between May 7-14, and the tax deduction will be made from all interest payment from June onwards..

 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Debts blamed for second suicide in three days
Household debt reaches 11-year high
Tourism warning flare: Dip in international arrivals, spending spurs caution
FIT travellers on the rise: Atta chief notes tourism disruption, industry must adapt
National Labour Day to be celebrated in Phuket
Songkran tourism revenue jumps 15%
Interest doubles Hopewell compensation to B25bn
Govts sign Thai-Lao rail deal
Phuket hosts 109th Thailand-Malaysia Regional Border Committee Meeting
Cabinet OKs extending visa fee waiver
Perk for property buyers on the cards
Thai Retailers Association attacks duty-free ruling
EU offers Britain six-month delay to Brexit date
Phuket Opinion: Growing pains
AoT forecasts 16.2% year-on-year increase in Phuket tourist arrivals over Songkran

 

Phuket community
Six arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket

To report a case is one thing,to follow up could be a real problem for the investigator and family. ...(Read More)

Chinese tourists escape serious injury in van, pickup collision

On photo: And there is the chinese tourist standing, with luggage for 2. Welcome on Phuket island we...(Read More)

Chinese tourists escape serious injury in van, pickup collision

Wow...the only thing shocking about this is that it has been a few days since a minivan almost kille...(Read More)

Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park

Totally understand why they are under lock and key. It's not like they poured gasoline on their...(Read More)

Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park

Taxi drivers kill people and are still working having not been charged yet but catch some fish and s...(Read More)

Six arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket

Well done. Too bad the RTP's traffic enforcement arm can't be as active and effective as th...(Read More)

Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park

Tour guide was not working as tour guide ( 'believed' by RTP). Will not be charged for that....(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

There are plenty of laws already in place in Thailand, The problem is with enforcement. RTP are path...(Read More)

Dogs with jobs: The difference between emotional support, therapy and service dogs

ALL pets (especially dogs) are emotional support animals. That's the whole point of having a pet...(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

Well it would be nice. In reality though it needs to be implemented and enforced. Japan has a huge n...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
Ride 4 Kids 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Express Carpet and Decor
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019

 