Banks in high-risk areas to be closed temporarily

Banks in high-risk areas to be closed temporarily

THAILAND: The Thai Bankers Association has released the guidelines to maintain continuous banking services as well as reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

COVID-19
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 17 April 2021, 01:53PM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

These measures are being put in place for the safety of employees and services will return to normal as soon as the COVID-19 situation is resolved.

According to guidelines, bank branches at high-risk areas will be closed temporarily, though customers can still use ATMs as well electronic and online channels. Information on closed branches will be available on the bank’s website.

The closing time of bank branches nationwide was adjusted yesterday (Apr 16). Branches in department stores or those that are opened for service every day must close by 5pm, other branches to close no later than 3:30pm.

Fewer service counters will be available, and customers will be required to maintain a reasonable distance. In case of infection among staff members or customers, the bank must close immediately for sterilisation. Those who have come in contact with the infected must immediately under tests and self-isolate. Those who test negative can return to work.

