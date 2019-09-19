THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Bank of Thailand warns ATM cards with only magnetic strips not usable after Jan 15

Bank of Thailand warns ATM cards with only magnetic strips not usable after Jan 15

BANGKOK: The Bank of Thailand has advised holders of debit cards and ATM cards with only magnetic strips to use chip cards instead, as transactions via ATMs or card-swiping machines, will no longer be possible after Jan 15, 2020.

economics
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Thursday 19 September 2019, 02:56PM

ATMs and card-swiping machines will no longer recognise debit cards and ATM cards with only magnetic strips after Jan 15, 2020. Photo: NNT

ATMs and card-swiping machines will no longer recognise debit cards and ATM cards with only magnetic strips after Jan 15, 2020. Photo: NNT

Sirithida Phanomwan na Ayutthaya, an Assistant Governor of the Bank of Thailand in the Payment Policy and Financial Technology section, said yesterday (Sept 18) that the use of chip cards provides more safety assurances than debit or ATM cards and prevents the use of fake cards which might contain data from stolen debit or ATM cards via ATMs.

Since 2016, the Bank of Thailand has cooperated with the Thai Bankers Association and other financial institutions to encourage the use of chip cards instead of debit or ATM cards with magnetic strips, to be on par with international standards.

All debit cards and ATM cards are expected to be replaced by the end of this year since they will no longer be usable at ATMs or card swiping machines after Jan 15, 2020.

According to financial institutions, about 47 million chip cards are currently in use, while about 20mn magnetic-striped cards are currently used nationwide.

The Bank of Thailand has called on the holders of debit or ATM cards with magnetic stripes to contact any branch of their bank to change their cards by producing their ID card, debit or ATM card and bank account book.

QSI International School Phuket

No service fee is charged.

Those who don’t change their magnetic-striped cards to chip cards will no longer be able to use them with ATMs or card swiping machines after Jan 15, 2020, the central bank warned.

However, they may still withdraw or transfer money at a bank or transfer money using mobile or internet banking.

 

Read original story here.

Phuket community
Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

The water supply pipe line to Phuket should already have been there. Now we start first a few years ...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

It would seem that creating new and enlarging existing reservoirs in Phuket would be much more effic...(Read More)

TripAdvisor blocks 1mn fake reviews

Comical. There's a pricey restaurant here in Kamala that was getting mixed reviews back in the ...(Read More)

Patong bar owner ‘Sia Auan’ gets life for double murder

Petty jealousy and 'little boys' with guns. Life is cheap here....(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

Looking like more poor planning here...just robbing Peter to pay Paul, while doing little to address...(Read More)

NACC busts school kickbacks

About accused of criminal activities 'school directors/officials', what is happening next? C...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

It is remarkable that always the highest thai generals/admirals/Colonels show up at press conference...(Read More)

Pa Khlok powerless as electricity poles collapse

When we witness how deep power poles are placed ( better say: 'shallow') no one wonders anym...(Read More)

Europe trade body wants end to TM30

In the name of National Security! National Security?? Only on Immigration working days from 08:30...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

Have a look at OneOcean's 3rd World European Website. It is a Not For Profit Non-Government outf...(Read More)

 

